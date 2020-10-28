How to Win Free J Balvin Funko POP! in Fortnite

Epic Games and Fortnite are hitting the J Balvin collaboration hard with their upcoming Afterlife Party on Halloween.

This special event will be a nice way to celebrate the end of Fortnitemares and get started with what’s coming afterwards. Fortnite players have definitely learned over the years that the live events the game puts on are some of the coolest across all of gaming, so you won’t want to miss this one.

On top of getting a free variant style for one of your skins by attending, you can also get your hands on a signed Funko POP! figure if you’re one of the lucky fans.

Here’s how to do that.

How to Win J Balvin Funko POP!

To be entered for a chance to win this figure, you’ll have to play on the special “La Familia” island.

The code for this island is 4518-5165-6348 and from the sound of things, all you’ll have to do is go there, take a screenshot and then tweet it out using the hashtag #FNLaFamilia for a chance to win.

There will be 20 winners in total and they’ll be contracted through a Twitter direct message on November 2 if they won. You need to make sure you meet these above requirements or else you won’t be considered.

Not So Fast

Before you get too excited, this contest is locked to certain countries. You will not be eligible to win if you live in the United States, or much of the world for that matter.

Here are the countries where you’ll be eligible to win:

Argentina

Bolivia

Peru

Ecuador

Panama

Nicaragua

Costa Rica

Mexico

Spain

All you’ll have to do is live in these countries, enter the creative island, and then hope for the best!

You can read the Epic Games blog post in its entirety here, but keep in mind that it’s in Spanish.

