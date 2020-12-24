Fortnite Leak Gives First Look at New Year 2021 Event

The end of the year is nearly here and it looks like Fortnite is planning on closing it out with a bang, much like they did in the prior years as well.

Of course, we’re currently in the midst of the Operation Snowdown event that gives us new challenges to complete daily to get new rewards, so there won’t be any major planned for the new year, but there is something.

In previous years, all we’d get is the year flashing in the sky and that’s about it. Well, as it turns out, it looks like we’re going to be getting something similar this time around too, but it’s still cool if you’re not familiar with how Fortnite celebrates the occasion.

Let’s take a look at how this year’s event will look.

Fortnite New Year 2021

Here's an in-game look at what should happen during the New Years event! A large rift will open alongside a bunch of fireworks. pic.twitter.com/ADcWqCTDJa — InTheShade – Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) December 23, 2020

Thanks to Fortnite leaker InTheShade, we have our first look at the upcoming event, and it does look pretty cool.

A rift will open up in the sky, which is something cool that is only possible this season, and it looks like there will be a bunch of fireworks that go off to ring in the new year.

There will likely not be any challenges for us to do, so you’ll just have to hop into a game and see what’s going on. In conclusion, it’s pretty much the same as it has always been, but with some interesting twists.

How Do I Watch?

These new year events always have something in common as you don’t actually have to go into any special playlists or into Party Royale, but instead, you’ll just have to queue up into regular lobbies.

If they follow a similar format as they have in the past, all you’ll have to do is play Fortnite when the event is going on and that’s all there is to it.

Typically, Epic will let you know when the festivities start, and they’ll run throughout the day, so keep an eye out for the official announcement.

