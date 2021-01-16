How to Unlock Predator Secret Skin in Fortnite

It took a long time for it to finally be revealed to us, but all signs are now pointing towards Predator being a skin for players to unlock in Fortnite in the coming days.

Like previous secret skins in Fortnite, there are a set of challenges that have be completed before the skin can be earned, and that is no different from how Predator works.

You’ll also need to make sure you own the Battle Pass, which can be done by outright buying it or by picking up a month of the Fortnite Crew subscription. No matter the route you decide to go, you’ll just need to make sure you have the Battle Pass.

Once that’s out of the way, you can move onto the various challenges. Here’s how you can finish them all.

1. Visit Predator’s Ship

The first step towards unlocking the Predator skin is visiting the crashed Predator ship that can be found in Stealthy Stronghold.

It’s not particularly difficult to track down if you know what you’re looking for, so it shouldn’t take any time at all.

The ship itself has a chest inside of it, so it’s even worth destroying once you see it if you want some extra loot. There’s really not many reasons for players to hang out around Stealthy Stronghold outside of this challenge unless you want to listen to the Predator.

2. Talk to Beef Boss, Remedy and Dummy

All of these NPCs can actually be found around the same area, which is to the east of Stealthy Stronghold and north of Pleasant Park.

The only downside to getting this challenge done is the NPCs don’t always spawn each match, so it might take a few tries before you can get this done, but it won’t take too long.

Here’s our detailed breakdown of where these NPCs will spawn.

3. Collect Medkits

This is the easiest of the challenges to complete because while it does task you with finding three medkits, you can do this with just one.

All you’ll have to do is drop one in your inventory and pick it up again until the challenge is done.

The next set of challenges are set to go live on January 20, so look for the next steps then!

