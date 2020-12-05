Where to Find Every New Fortnite Season 5 Fish

Ever since Fortnite Chapter 2 began, fishing has been part of the game and each season it seems to get stronger and stronger.

In Season 4, you could actually get a very deadly loadout just by fishing as it felt like you had a great chance to get a purple Pump just by casting a few lines.

Now that Season 5 has rolled around, there are even more fish in the game, and they can greatly change the way a game is going. With things like Rift Fish, which create an actual rift for you and your team to go through to rotate or escape tough situations, fishing has become more important than ever.

Because of this, it’s important to know where you can get each of these new fish as not every pond is the same. Here’s a look at where you’ll be able to get your hands on the new fish so you can dominate the competition.

All Fish Locations

Season 5 NEW Flopper Locations! How have you guys been doing on your collections this season? pic.twitter.com/9vWNIONdgO — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 4, 2020

Thanks to Fortnite leaker Mang0e, we know where you can catch any of the new fish. Things like the Zero Point and Rift Fish can be caught in any pond, but several of the new fish will have to be found in specific areas.

Many of these are variations of the same type of Flopper, but if you want to catch everything Season 5 has to offer, you’ll have to hit the spots all across the map to find what you’re looking for.

It’s hard to see a world where the Rift Fish doesn’t become an important part of the meta because having mobility items is always a giant boon to surviving a match.

Get to Fishing

Catching things like Floppers or Slurpfish will be more than worth it as these not only give you massive healing, but you can also consume them much faster than other items.

When you couple this with the fact that you can carry large stacks, you’re looking at an optimal healing loadout here that would be good for any situation.

READ NEXT: Several Fortnite Holiday Skins Leak After Season 5