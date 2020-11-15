How to Get Fortnite Splash Damage Bundle

If you’re in the market for building a new PC and you’re a Fortnite fan, then you might want to consider building with an Intel CPU because you can get a special bundle that way.

Depending on which CPU you go with, you’ll be able to get your hands on an exclusive Fortnite bundle, and several other programs to go along with it.

As part of a promotion with Intel, Epic Games is offering the Splash Damage set for anybody who purchases a qualifying processor, and as it turns out, pretty much any recent Intel CPU will meet these criteria.

Here’s a look at how you can take home this bundle.

How to Get This Bundle

List of qualifying CPUs pic.twitter.com/K24M18aNeE — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 14, 2020

As seen in the image shown by FireMonkey, pretty much any Intel from the 9th generation on will get you this bundle, but that’s a high price to pay for a bunch of skins.

However, if you’re looking to make an upgrade, this will be a perfect opportunity to get your hands on some Fortnite cosmetics.

To make sure you actually making a purchase that will get you the Splash Damage cosmetics, you’re going to want to make sure your product comes with the Intel Software Bonus Bundle. If it does, it’ll explicitly say so and look like the above image from Newegg.

All you’ll have to do is make sure you pick out a CPU you like and then the bundle will be all yours, along with a bunch of other free stuff.

How Long is the Promotion?

It appears this offer will be active all the way until March 2021, so you have plenty of time to decide if you want to get a new CPU or not.

With both AMD and NVIDIA releasing new GPUs, you might be forced to get a new CPU to go along with your shiny new card, so you might as well scoop up a Fortnite bundle with it too.

