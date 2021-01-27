How to Get “The Punt!” Spray For Free in Fortnite

There are lots of freebies being given out in Fortnite right now, so much so that you might have trouble keeping up with all of the ways to get free things.

The latest way to get your hands on a free emote is to sign up for the AFL Community Battles. Despite being based in Australia, this event is open to the entirety of the Fortnite playerbase, but it will be too late to get free V-Bucks out of it.

There are 18 different teams to join, and if you were among the first 5,000 to sign up for a particular team, you would have been able to win up to 800 V-Bucks, but that ship has sailed.

Luckily, you’ll still be able to get the free spray.

How to Get Free The Punt! Spray

Get your guernseys out because the chance to join your favorite AFL team has arrived! Sign up now for a chance to compete with community creators and AFL players in the Fortnite AFL Community Battles. Earn V-Bucks and a footy-themed Spray. More info: https://t.co/j3RJ7NExCu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 27, 2021

All you’ll have to do to get your free spray is head on over to this website, choose a team, and then complete at least one of the daily tasks.

For example, the daily task I see at the time of this writing is getting three eliminations in either Solo, Duo or Squad, which shouldn’t be hard to do if you’re semi-decent at the game or have friends to play with.

How Long Do You Have?

You have until the rest of January to get your free spray here, so make sure you’re all signed up and ready to go.

If you’re in the business of getting free things, make sure you check out the Winter Trials as well as it’ll be essentially the same thing and you have free things to unlock there too.

Both of these ways to get cosmetics don’t require much more than just playing Fortnite, so there’s really no good reason to not do it, unless you just didn’t know about them.

Fortunately for you, if you’re here and reading this right now, then you know!

