Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Could Get a Fortnite Skin

As Fortnite Season 4 draws to a close, many players are setting their sights on the future.

Galactus will be on the island before we know it, and he’ll likely be changing the way we look at Fortnite. While he’ll likely be defeated, we don’t yet know what the changes he’ll cause, but it looks like we now have some actual things to speculate.

In a response to why a Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Thanksgiving float looked like a Fortnite skin, the former WWE superstar actually had an interesting response that would certainly excite some of the wresting fans out there.

As it turns out, there might be a Fortnite skin in the works.

Can You Smell What The Rock is Cooking?

Why does @TheRock float look like a #Fortnite skin of The Rock? pic.twitter.com/EJGfqI2Umz — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) November 26, 2020

After it was pointed on that a float looked like a Fortnite version of The Rock, he responded and revealed that could already be in the pipeline.

“Way ahead of you,” he replied, indicating this is something that has already been discussed and maybe even green lit.

Way ahead of you, BD 😉

Great minds 🥃 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 26, 2020

With the NFL crossover existing and being highly successful, who’s to say that the WWE couldn’t be the next big sports partnership?

There are plenty of wrestlers to choose from, and The Rock would definitely be a great choice to spearhead the charge. It’s not really a secret that Johnson is a big fan of video games, having been part of the reveal for the original Xbox, so him getting skin wouldn’t even be all that weird.

Could This Happen in Season 5?

Given the fact that Epic Games loves to crossover with other companies, we can’t write this off as a possibility.

We still don’t much about Season 5 outside of the fact that we have a Star Wars secret skin, so early December will give us a lot of information about what to expect.

It’s looking like Fortnite Season 5 will be a return to a “normal” season that is free of any sort of Marvel crossover.

