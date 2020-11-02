How to Get Free Throwback Axe Pickaxe in Fortnite

To celebrate the launch of Fortnite on the Xbox Series X|S and PS5, Epic Games is offering a free throwback to every player.

Back when Fortnite launched in 2017, everybody was stuck with a default skin and pickaxe, but those are long gone in Chapter 2. In fact, you can’t even find those skins anymore, but Epic is throwing us a bone by giving away the OG pickaxe.

As an added bonus, the pickaxe is being given away free of charge, regardless of whether or not you upgrade to the next generation of consoles.

The only thing you’ll need to do is make sure you log in and claim it before it disappears for good. Here’s how to do just that.

How to Get the Free Pickaxe

Next Gen. Next Week! Learn details on the new versions of the game: https://t.co/67dfhaHhN4#PlayStation5 💙 💚 #XboxSeriesX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 2, 2020

Beginning November 4, which is also the day of the Ghost Rider tournament, players will be able to snag the pickaxe for free on any of the supported platforms.

The wording of Epic’s blog post makes it sound like the pickaxe will appear in the in-game store and all you’ll have to do is “purchase” it for free.

It will stay in the shop until January 15, 2021, so if you’re a lapsed or new player in Fortnite, you’ll have plenty of time to claim this pickaxe.

Will The OG Skins Come Back?

Everyone is familiar with Jonesy and Ramirez as many of the current Fortnite skins are based on these two characters, but there’s currently not a way for anybody to play as their original versions.

For characters who were once known as the “default skin” back in Chapter 1, they are now a relic of the past, but we know there’s a big part of the playerbase who’d love to see these players return.

Unfortunately, we have no news to share on this happening, but that doesn’t mean Epic can’t make it happen in the future. Many people thought the default pickaxe would be gone forever, but here we are getting it as an actual cosmetic.

