Fortnite “Western Shotgun” Stats Leak Ahead of Release

It’s no surprise that shotguns reign supreme in Fortnite and they have been a dominant part of the meta ever since the battle royale launched back in 2017.

Season 5 saw the Pump Shotgun get vaulted and that led to a different meta, but it looks like Epic isn’t done mixing up the shotgun pool as there appears to be another one just over the horizon.

The “Western Shotgun” leaked already, but we didn’t know much about it other than the fact that we may have already seen it show up in the Battle Pass trailer for the season, but now we have a lot more information about it to look forward to.

While it’s still not actually out, we do know a lot about the gun now, so let’s take a look.

Western Shotgun Stats Leak

Upcoming Western Shotgun, better spread than gold pump, faster fire rate & bigger clip but lower damage & slow reload.. (*Rare/*Epic)

Spread: 0.75/0.75

Fire Rate: 0.5/0.5

Clip Size: 6/6

Damage (Body): 85/89

Damage (Head): 170/178

Reload Time: 9/8.5 (seconds) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 8, 2020

Thanks to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, we know all about this upcoming shotgun and while it doesn’t sound like it’ll directly fill the void left by the Pump, it looks like it has a good chance to get close to that.

HYPEX says this gun will have faster firing, a bigger clip and better spread than the Gold Pump, but it’ll do less damage, and it appears it will also not have the ability to 1-pump.

It’s seem clear that Epic wanted to take that out from the meta, and it appears that they have. With that said, it does seem like this will be a gun that a lot of players will gravitate towards if they want the feeling of the Pump Shotgun back.

When Does it Come Out?

At this point, it’s to say for sure when this new gun will release into the game. Our best guess is it’ll happen when the first update of Season 5 hits, but we don’t know when that’ll arrive either.

Going by previous seasons as a reference, it’s unlikely the patch will arrive this week, so we’ll likely be waiting until the next week for this gun.\

It does sound like it’s going to be fun to use, so we’re excited to see what this thing is capable of!

