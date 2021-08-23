How to Get Fortnite J Balvin Skin For Free

Like several of the collaborations this season in Fortnite, the upcoming J Balvin Icon Series skin can be obtained for free by a select group of players.
You might remember that J Balvin performed during Fortnitemares 2020 with his special Afterlife Party show. While he didn’t get a skin then, he did receive a Party Trooper style, similar to Ariana Grande and her concert.
Fast forward to August 2021 and he’s finally being immortalized into Fortnite as the next Icon Series skin.
Before he hits the Item Shop on August 26, grab a friend and test your luck in the upcoming Duos tournament that’ll give you a shot at winning the skin completely free of charge.
Unlike many of the tournaments in Fortnite, this one doesn’t require a certain Arena rank, so it’s open to anybody who would like to play.
The set includes a skin, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider and Emote, so there’s a lot up for grabs here.
J Balvin Cup
This tournament takes place on August 24, so you’ll need to check your in-game Compete tab for the exact starting time in your region.
From there, all you’ll need is another player to complete your Duo and give it your best. Unlike some of the other tournaments like this in the past, the only thing up for grabs is the bundle itself. Previous tourneys gave pretty much anybody an opportunity to get a loading screen, but there’s nothing of the sort here.
None of this matters until you find out exactly how to get points. Like all of these tournaments, placements are key, but you’ll want to pick up some eliminations along the way as well.
- Victory Royale: 42 Points
- 2nd: 36 Points
- 3rd: 32 Points
- 4th: 30 Points
- 5th: 29 Points
- 6th: 28 Points
- 7th: 27 Points
- 8th: 26 Points
- 9th: 25 Points
- 10th: 24 Points
- 11th: 23 Points
- 12th: 22 Points
- 13th: 21 Points
- 14th: 20 Points
- 15th: 19 Points
- 16th: 18 Points
- 17th: 17 Points
- 18th: 16 Points
- 19th: 15 Points
- 20th: 14 Points
- 21st: 13 Points
- 22nd: 12 Points
- 23rd: 11 Points
- 24th: 10 Points
- 25th-29th: 9 Points
- 30th-34th: 6 Points
- 35th-39th: 3 Points
- 40th-44th: 2 Points
- 45th-50th: 1 Point
- Each Elimination: 1 Point
Each elim is worth a point, but just surviving will give you the bulk of your points, so try to prioritize that first.
Now, we’ll just need to check out where you need to place to come away with the prize. This will differ by region, so make sure you’re looking at your neck of the woods.
How to Win the Skin
If you want to win the whole skin bundle, you’ll need to do very well in this tournament. If you’re one of the select few, then you’ll want to know just how well you need to perform.
Let’s take a look:
Europe
- 1st – 2,500th “J Balvin” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling/Pickaxe
NA East
- 1st – 1,250th “J Balvin” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling/Pickaxe
NA West
- 1st – 500th “J Balvin” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling/Pickaxe
Brazil
- 1st – 1,000th “J Balvin” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling/Pickaxe
Asia
- 1st – 250th “J Balvin” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling/Pickaxe
Oceania
- 1st – 250th “J Balvin” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling/Pickaxe
Middle East
- 1st – 250th “J Balvin” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling/Pickaxe
Your work will definitely be cut out for you, so make sure you give it your all! If you can’t win the skin for free, you’ll still be able to pick it up in the shop beginning August 26.
