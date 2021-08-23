How to Get Fortnite J Balvin Skin For Free

Like several of the collaborations this season in Fortnite, the upcoming J Balvin Icon Series skin can be obtained for free by a select group of players.

You might remember that J Balvin performed during Fortnitemares 2020 with his special Afterlife Party show. While he didn’t get a skin then, he did receive a Party Trooper style, similar to Ariana Grande and her concert.

Fast forward to August 2021 and he’s finally being immortalized into Fortnite as the next Icon Series skin.

Before he hits the Item Shop on August 26, grab a friend and test your luck in the upcoming Duos tournament that’ll give you a shot at winning the skin completely free of charge.

Unlike many of the tournaments in Fortnite, this one doesn’t require a certain Arena rank, so it’s open to anybody who would like to play.

The set includes a skin, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider and Emote, so there’s a lot up for grabs here.

J Balvin Cup

He rocked the Main Stage and now he's back to join the Icon Series. Reggaetón Global Ambassador @JBalvin is coming 🎉 Read about his upcoming Cosmetic Set which arrives in the Shop on Aug 26, the J Balvin Cup and more! 🔗: https://t.co/iGDDgee3Us pic.twitter.com/AiYb9GTSex — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 23, 2021

This tournament takes place on August 24, so you’ll need to check your in-game Compete tab for the exact starting time in your region.

From there, all you’ll need is another player to complete your Duo and give it your best. Unlike some of the other tournaments like this in the past, the only thing up for grabs is the bundle itself. Previous tourneys gave pretty much anybody an opportunity to get a loading screen, but there’s nothing of the sort here.

None of this matters until you find out exactly how to get points. Like all of these tournaments, placements are key, but you’ll want to pick up some eliminations along the way as well.

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

Each elim is worth a point, but just surviving will give you the bulk of your points, so try to prioritize that first.

Now, we’ll just need to check out where you need to place to come away with the prize. This will differ by region, so make sure you’re looking at your neck of the woods.

How to Win the Skin





Play



Video Video related to how to get fortnite j balvin skin for free 2021-08-23T11:09:52-04:00

If you want to win the whole skin bundle, you’ll need to do very well in this tournament. If you’re one of the select few, then you’ll want to know just how well you need to perform.

Let’s take a look:

Europe

1st – 2,500th “J Balvin” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling/Pickaxe

NA East

1st – 1,250th “J Balvin” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling/Pickaxe

NA West

1st – 500th “J Balvin” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling/Pickaxe

Brazil

1st – 1,000th “J Balvin” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling/Pickaxe

Asia

1st – 250th “J Balvin” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling/Pickaxe

Oceania

1st – 250th “J Balvin” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling/Pickaxe

Middle East

1st – 250th “J Balvin” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling/Pickaxe

Your work will definitely be cut out for you, so make sure you give it your all! If you can’t win the skin for free, you’ll still be able to pick it up in the shop beginning August 26.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Survey Gauges Interest in Another Full-Season Crossover