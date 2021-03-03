Fortnite Lazar & Fresh’s Super Knockback Tournament Rules & Format

Another tournament is happening in Fortnite, but this one is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced and there is a chance that anybody playing will have the chance to win the reward here.

Up for grabs is the Lazarbeam Icon Series skin and cosmetics that come along with it. Depending on where you place, you’ll be able to come away with the entire bundle for free.

If you don’t place well enough to get the set for free, you’ll still be able to pick up the skin and its cosmetics in the Item Shop, so you’ll have a chance to get your hands on it regardless.

Since this isn’t a normal tournament, it will be very helpful to know how things work, so let’s dive right in and get you all caught up!

Lazar & Fresh’s Super Knockback Tournament Format

Fall damage? Not here, mate. Get ready to yeet yourselves into oblivion. The @Lazarbeam and @mrfreshasian's Cup is live now! Compete for a chance to earn his Outfit Set early. Check in-game for when the Cup is live in your region. 🔗: https://t.co/4QhRs1EXGs pic.twitter.com/6RfAl0ctQ3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 3, 2021

This will be a Duos tournament, which is a change of pace from many tourneys this season, including the FNCS, that have the Trios format.

Placements are key for this tournament as a Victory Royale will allow you to come away with 60 points. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t focus on eliminations as well because those are worth two points a pop.

The weapon pool will be very different here as it’ll only feature Knockback weapons like the Flint-Knock Pistol, and in order to heal you’ll have to emote instead of using medkits and bandages. Another huge different is there is no fall damage.

Here’s how the scoring system in its entirety:

Victory Royale: 60 Points

2nd: 54 Points

3rd: 51 Points

4th: 49 Points

5th: 47 Points

6th: 45 Points

7th: 44 Points

8th: 43 Points

9th: 42 Points

10th: 41 Points

11th: 40 Points

12th: 39 Points

13th: 38 Points

14th: 37 Points

15th: 36 Points

16th: 35 Points

17th: 34 Points

18th: 33 Points

19th: 32 Points

20th: 31 Points

21st: 30 Points

22nd: 29 Points

23rd: 28 Points

24th: 27 Points

25th: 26 Points

26th: 25 Points

27th: 24 Points

28th: 23 Points

29th: 22 Points

30th: 21 Points

31st: 20 Points

32nd: 19 Points

33rd: 18 Points

34th: 17 Points

35th: 16 Points

36th: 15 Points

37th: 14 Points

38th: 13 Points

39th: 12 Points

40th: 11 Points

41st: 10 Points

42nd: 9 Points

43rd: 8 Points

44th: 7 Points

45th: 6 Points

46th: 5 Points

47th: 4 Points

48th: 3 Points

49th: 2 Points

50th: 1 Point

Elimination: 2 Points

Now, knowing how the scoring works is one thing, but you’ll also want to know what placement you’ll have to hit to get the freebies.

How Are Rewards Paid Out?

There are two tiers in each region, with the best of the best players getting the whole set. The second tier will just see people winning some of the set.

Of course, not placing at all will reward you with nothing, so try to avoid that. Here’s how it plays out in your region:

Europe

1st – 200th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

201st – 1,800th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

NA East

1st – 125th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

126th – 1,125th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

NA West

1st – 50th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

51st – 450th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Brazil

1st – 50th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

51st – 450th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Asia

1st – 25th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

26th – 225th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Oceania

1st – 25th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

26th – 225th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Middle East

1st – 25th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

26th – 225th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

You’ll want to make sure you check your in-game compete tab for when the tournament starts in your region. You have three hours to complete 10 games, so don’t waste time!

