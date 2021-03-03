Fortnite Lazar & Fresh’s Super Knockback Tournament Rules & Format

Another tournament is happening in Fortnite, but this one is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced and there is a chance that anybody playing will have the chance to win the reward here.
Up for grabs is the Lazarbeam Icon Series skin and cosmetics that come along with it. Depending on where you place, you’ll be able to come away with the entire bundle for free.
If you don’t place well enough to get the set for free, you’ll still be able to pick up the skin and its cosmetics in the Item Shop, so you’ll have a chance to get your hands on it regardless.
Since this isn’t a normal tournament, it will be very helpful to know how things work, so let’s dive right in and get you all caught up!
Lazar & Fresh’s Super Knockback Tournament Format
Fall damage? Not here, mate. Get ready to yeet yourselves into oblivion.
The @Lazarbeam and @mrfreshasian's Cup is live now! Compete for a chance to earn his Outfit Set early. Check in-game for when the Cup is live in your region.
🔗: https://t.co/4QhRs1EXGs pic.twitter.com/6RfAl0ctQ3
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 3, 2021
This will be a Duos tournament, which is a change of pace from many tourneys this season, including the FNCS, that have the Trios format.
Placements are key for this tournament as a Victory Royale will allow you to come away with 60 points. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t focus on eliminations as well because those are worth two points a pop.
The weapon pool will be very different here as it’ll only feature Knockback weapons like the Flint-Knock Pistol, and in order to heal you’ll have to emote instead of using medkits and bandages. Another huge different is there is no fall damage.
Here’s how the scoring system in its entirety:
- Victory Royale: 60 Points
- 2nd: 54 Points
- 3rd: 51 Points
- 4th: 49 Points
- 5th: 47 Points
- 6th: 45 Points
- 7th: 44 Points
- 8th: 43 Points
- 9th: 42 Points
- 10th: 41 Points
- 11th: 40 Points
- 12th: 39 Points
- 13th: 38 Points
- 14th: 37 Points
- 15th: 36 Points
- 16th: 35 Points
- 17th: 34 Points
- 18th: 33 Points
- 19th: 32 Points
- 20th: 31 Points
- 21st: 30 Points
- 22nd: 29 Points
- 23rd: 28 Points
- 24th: 27 Points
- 25th: 26 Points
- 26th: 25 Points
- 27th: 24 Points
- 28th: 23 Points
- 29th: 22 Points
- 30th: 21 Points
- 31st: 20 Points
- 32nd: 19 Points
- 33rd: 18 Points
- 34th: 17 Points
- 35th: 16 Points
- 36th: 15 Points
- 37th: 14 Points
- 38th: 13 Points
- 39th: 12 Points
- 40th: 11 Points
- 41st: 10 Points
- 42nd: 9 Points
- 43rd: 8 Points
- 44th: 7 Points
- 45th: 6 Points
- 46th: 5 Points
- 47th: 4 Points
- 48th: 3 Points
- 49th: 2 Points
- 50th: 1 Point
- Elimination: 2 Points
Now, knowing how the scoring works is one thing, but you’ll also want to know what placement you’ll have to hit to get the freebies.
How Are Rewards Paid Out?
There are two tiers in each region, with the best of the best players getting the whole set. The second tier will just see people winning some of the set.
Of course, not placing at all will reward you with nothing, so try to avoid that. Here’s how it plays out in your region:
Europe
- 1st – 200th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.
- 201st – 1,800th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
NA East
- 1st – 125th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.
- 126th – 1,125th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
NA West
- 1st – 50th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.
- 51st – 450th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
Brazil
- 1st – 50th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.
- 51st – 450th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
Asia
- 1st – 25th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.
- 26th – 225th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
Oceania
- 1st – 25th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.
- 26th – 225th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
Middle East
- 1st – 25th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.
- 26th – 225th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
You’ll want to make sure you check your in-game compete tab for when the tournament starts in your region. You have three hours to complete 10 games, so don’t waste time!
READ NEXT: Fortnite Female Midas Bundle Finally Revealed