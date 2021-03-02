How to Get Fortnite Lazarbeam Icon Series Skin For Free

The next Fortnite Icon Series skin has been revealed and it’ll be featuring Australian YouTuber Lazarbeam.

Following in the footsteps of Lachlan and Loserfruit, Lazarbeam becomes the third Aussie creator to get their own skin, leaving Fresh as the last prominent YouTuber from the region who still needs one of his own.

Like some of the previous Icon Series skins, this one will have an opportunity to be obtained for free, but it won’t just be available to anyone.

Instead, you’ll have to perform well in a tournament to get the skin for free. Luckily, this isn’t a tournament that is like anything you’re used to, but instead it’ll feature the Flint-Knock Pistol, the gun that was just unvaulted only to be subsequently sent back just a few days later.

This takes place on March 3 and is a Duos tournament, so you’ll need to bring your A-game and grab a friend fast. Here’s how it’ll all work.

Lazar & Fresh’s Super Knockback Tournament

Welcome the newest member of the Icon Series, @Lazarbeam! He's arrived and he's ready to do work. Read about his cosmetic set and a Duos Tournament that only he himself could have come up with. Read here:https://t.co/4QhRs1EXGs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 1, 2021

This special Duos tournament also features Fresh, one of Lazerbeam’s closest friends and it’ll all be built around the pair’s favorite gun in the game.

Lovingly called the Yeet pistol by both of them, the entire tournament will involve knockbat weapons and instead of having actual healing items to bring your HP back to max, you’ll instead be able to heal by emoting.

It’s an interesting twist on your typical tournament and it should give everyone a better chance at being successful since it won’t come down to how good your rotations or quick edits are. With Fall damage being turned off, there are a lot of opportunities for tricks shots here, so give it your best!

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, it’s important to know just who will be able to get the skin as it won’t be everyone. Here’s how the rewards will be handed out.

Who Gets the Free Skin?

There are a lot of Fortnite players all around the world, but not all of them will be getting this bundle free of charge.

The format is set up to reward 60 points for victories and two points per elimination, so placements will be very important here. Here’s how the prize breakdown will work for each region:

Europe

1st – 200th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

201st – 1,800th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

NA East

1st – 125th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

126th – 1,125th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

NA West

1st – 50th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

51st – 450th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Brazil

1st – 50th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

51st – 450th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Asia

1st – 25th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

26th – 225th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Oceania

1st – 25th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

26th – 225th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Middle East

1st – 25th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emote.

26th – 225th “Lazarbeam” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

It will be a lot easier to just win the skin and back bling in each region, but if you want to get the entire bundle, you’ll need to go the extra mile.

Your work will certain be cut out for you and if you want a full breakdown of the rules, you can take a look at them here.

Good luck out there!

