How to Unlock LeBron James in Fortnite: Release Date, Styles & More

The King is coming to Fortnite. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be making his debut in the game after a series of teasers that hinted at his arrival.

He becomes the latest addition to the ever-growing list of Fortnite Icon Series skins, and instead of being locked behind the Battle Pass like Neymar. Jr, LeBron will hit the Item Shop.

Like many Icon Series additions, LeBron will also have a variety of different styles for players to rock, including a style from his upcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Since this season is revolving around aliens, the Space Jam style is a nice touch. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about this upcoming release.

In a blog post from Epic Games, the Fortnite developers confirmed that LeBron James will be arriving in the Item Shop on July 14.

All of this will likely hang around in the Item Shop for a few days so everybody who wants the skin will be able to grab it.

What’s in the Bundle?

There won’t just be one style up for grabs either, but instead you’ll have three different looks to choose from. The default style is the hoodie version and it’ll be equipped with the Nike LeBron 19 shoes.

The Tune Squad style will be sold separately and that includes the Taco Tuesday variant with it. If you want to get all of the LeBron cosmetics, you’ll have to shell out a bunch of V-Bucks. The prices haven’t been revealed yet, but don’t expect this stuff to go cheap.

There will also be a King James Gear bundle that comes with the following cosmetics:

The Lion Pickaxe

Wingspan Glider

The Silencer emote

The outfit, Back Bling, pickaxe and glider all have a progressive edit slider that will let you add more than 20 gold variations.

None of the cosmetics are exclusive to LeBron’s skin, so you’ll be able to use things like his emote on any skin you’d like. This is a nice change of pace because some of the coolest emotes in the game are built-in to their respective skins, so it’s a bit disappointing that you have to use a certain outfit to use cool emotes.

Epic has remedied that situation this time around and we’ll have to hope things stay that way going into the future.

King’s Bling Challenges

Lebron James Challenges for Golden Backbling, Glider, Outfit & Pickaxe pic.twitter.com/1KcBZwyeaD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 12, 2021

Thanks to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, we even have a look at the set of challenges that’ll be coming with the LeBron skin.

You won’t be getting any additional cosmetics here, and from the looks of things, it’ll just be dealing damage to players in different matches.

You’ll probably be able to get XP from these challenges because it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to get nothing. HYPEX says these will be handed out for his Back Bling, glider, outfit and pickaxe. It looks like we’ll have to wait until the cosmetics release to find out what the rewards are for them.

