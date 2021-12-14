More Fortnite Spider-Man Skins Revealed After v19.01 Update

The main highlight of the Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1 Battle Pass is Spider-Man of Marvel Comics fame.

This is a character that has been asked about for a while, so it’s nice to see Epic finally deliver in a big way. In the Battle Pass, there is the traditional Spider-Man skin in his regular suit, but reaching the end will reward you with the Symbiote Suit, one of his most popular looks.

Going deeper in the Battle Pass tab and you’ll discover Spidey’s Future Foundation style, something else that was revealed in the initial Chapter 3 trailer.

Following the v19.01 update on December 14, three more skins were revealed, so it’s a good time to be a Spider-Man fan in Fortnite. All of these are already unlockable, but let’s take a look at all of them. Keep in mind that leakers are adamant there are even more coming in the future.

Spider-Man Super Level Skins

Something that has become common in Fortnite are the Super Level skins, which come after you continue leveling up after completing the Battle Pass. This is now harder to do in Chapter 3, but players who grind Fortnite daily likely won’t be running into any new issues.

Previously, we only had the Future Foundation skin in this Bonus Rewards tab, but now there are three new Spider-Man skins showing up there.

Spider-Man super level variants because I thought he was cool pic.twitter.com/9Ot62ux7r4 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 14, 2021

Now we have the Photo Negative, Scarlet Blackout and Gilded Reality styles that can be unlocked in that order. The Gilded Reality will be the rarest of the Spider-Man styles in the game as it’ll only be available to players who put tons of hours into the game.

Now that all of these have been revealed, you might be wondering what’s left for Epic to add. Well, there are a variety of different directions they can go if they want to continue profiting off the Spider-Man brand.

Other Spider-Man Skins?

The month ends in less than 3 weeks and we're still getting: – Matrix outfits (Neo & Trinity, I assume)

– Boba Fett & possibly Fennec Shand

– Mary Jane & other Spider-Man outfits

– Free outfits and other items for 14 days

– Lots of other winter skins Fortnite on top, always. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 14, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, we will be getting Mary Jane and other Spider-Man outfits, so presumably all of this will be coming on top of the three different styles that were revealed in the Battle Pass after this update.

A common theory has been the addition of a Scarlet Spider skin, who is actually Ben Reilly instead of Peter Parker but that’s a conversation for a different day. When the files for this update were being leaked, it was thought the Scarlet Blackout style could be that skin, but it has since been proven to not be the case.

This still leaves us with a variety of different directions to go. It’s not exactly a well-kept secret that both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are going to be featured heavily in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home film and perhaps we could be getting their suits in Fortnite.

Of course, it’d be nice to see any of the MCU Spider-Man suits make an appearance. The bottom line is there are a lot of different directions Epic could go and we’re excited to see what they come up with.

