How to Watch Fortnite Chapter 3’s New Years 2022 Event

Since today is December 31, that means tomorrow is the new year and like every year, Fortnite will be celebrating the festivities.

No, we won’t be seeing a set of new quests to complete unless you’re counting the daily Winterfest quests that will be releasing into the first week of January. Instead, you’ll be treated to a mini-event of sorts until 2022 officially arrives.

On the hour, you’ll be able to look to the skies and see a ball appear out of the sky and begin a countdown to zero. When the countdown concludes, you’ll see the number “2022” appear in the sky, and then your game will go on as usual.

Yes that’s right, this will happen in the middle of the match you’re in depending on the real-time clock, so be on the lookout for that. If we didn’t do a great job of describing it, let’s take a look at the event in action.

Ring in 2022

Thanks to a video uploaded by ShiinaBR, we can get a full look at what this event will consist of. If you’re been playing Fortnite for a while now, this might look very familiar to you as it’s practically the same thing it has been in the past.

We get to see the ball drop, some fireworks and then the new year appear in the sky. It’s nothing groundbreaking, especially when you compare it to some of the events that Fortnite has had in the past, but it’s still pretty cool to see.

It’ll be playing throughout the day, so just make sure you get into a match at the top of the hour if you want to see it live, or just watch the above video for your fill. There’s no reward or anything for looking at it live, and with the consistent server issues Fortnite has been having for the past several days, it might not even be worth the trouble of logging in.

2022 Looks Bright for Fortnite

We don’t have a ton of information of what lies ahead in 2022 for Fortnite, but since we’re now in Chapter 3, we have to imagine that Epic has a lot of in store for fans of the battle royale.

For starters, we’ll be seeing the snow melt gradually once Winterfest concludes, and we have a little more coming right after in terms of map changes.

A leak has revealed that we’ll be getting something like The Grotto as a POI this season, and we’ll also be seeing the return of Tilted Towers yet again. These are two beloved POIs that will make a great addition to this season, and we’re sure there’s even more that Epic has planned this season.

Of course, 2022 will consist of multiple seasons and now just this one, so we’ll likely be getting many more map changes and we’ll get to see how the story of Doctor Slone continues to play out. Buckle up Fortnite fans because it should be a good year for those of you still playing.

