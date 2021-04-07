How to Get Free Cosmetics With Fortnite Reboot a Friend

Free cosmetics are always fun in Fortnite and there are now a lot of them up for grabs if you’re willing to pester a friend until they come out of retirement.

The Reboot a Friend event is live now and if you’re able to get a friend who hasn’t played Fortnite in over 30 days to play with you, then you’ll both be able to get a bunch of free gear.

You’ll need to collect 400 points in total to get everything and the first game you play with a rebooted friend will give you 100 points, meaning you’ll get a spray immediately.

However, you’ll only get 10 points a game from that point on, so it’s going to be a grind from there. You’re going to have to hope that your rebooted friend really likes what Fortnite Season 6 is offering. Alternatively, you can reboot three friends and get 300 points just like that.

How to Sign Up

The only thing you’ll have to do to get signed up is head to the website here, sign in with your Epic Games account and just start inviting your friends.

Even if you don’t have anybody to bring back to the game, Epic does say that you will still be able to get the rewards. Epic also confirms the cosmetics are not exclusive to this event.

“Not everyone has friends on their list that haven’t played in 30 or more days,” writes Epic. “That doesn’t mean you should be able to join in on the fun. Simply invite players from your friend list, play games, and unlock rewards! Note: If you have eligible friends for Reboot a Friend, you play with them in order to achieve points.”

Essentially, all it sounds like you’ll be missing out on is the initial 100 point bonuses, so the grind will take longer, but if you want free cosmetics, this is your way to do so.

Now, let’s see what’s actually up for grabs here.

What Are the Cosmetics?

Unfortunately, not all free cosmetics are created equally as we’re sure most players would rather get a free skin over anything else.

In the case of Reboot a Friend, we have a free spray, wrap glider and pickaxe to unlock here.

100 points: Reboot a Friend Spray

200 points: Heartbeat Wrap

300 points: Toxic Flash Glider

400 points: Plasma Carrot Pickaxe

While there isn’t a skin up for grabs here, some of these cosmetics are still really cool and we imagine players will try to get them all regardless.

The spray will likely not end up being used a whole lot, but we can easily see players rocking the wrap, glider and pickaxe once they get it unlocked.

This event will run until April 26, meaning you have plenty of time to get all of the rewards unlocked, but make sure you don’t wait too long! If you have three friends to reboot, you might be able to get it all done in one day.

If you only have one friend to reboot, or none, then this could end up taking you down to the wire. Good luck out there!

