Where to Repair Damaged Telescopes in Fortnite Season 6

As Fortnite Season 6 comes closer to a close, Epic has given players another set of quests to complete.

Instead of being part of a new set of weekly quests, these are called the Foreshadowing quests, and they might prove to be a hint towards what’s to come.

We’re not even talking about that Thor and Loki tease that came out of the final Crew subscription loading screen either.

While there are more than just two Foreshadowing quests, only two of them will live today. The first two quests task players with repairing damaged telescopes and investigating the downed black helicopter.

All of this sounds simple enough, but the toughest part is definitely knowing where to go. In case you’re having trouble, we have you covered. Here’s where to repair five damaged telescopes and get your XP.

Damaged Telescope Locations

You can to repair a total of five telescopes to get your 24,000 XP, so you’ll need to visit a variety of different locations to do this. There are seven of them in total and you can choose what ones to repair yourself.

What’s working in your favor is the fact that you won’t have to do it all in one match, so it’ll actually be pretty easy if you just go one game at a time. You could try to grab all five in a single match, but that could prove to be difficult due to other players trying to do the same and the Storm constantly closing in.

If you have an hour or so to kill, then you should be able to do this all no problem thanks to the above map. You will need 20 metal to repair each of them, so make sure you don’t show up empty handed.

Now, the question remains of just what is all of this hinting at?

What Does the Future Hold?

It seems that soon you will be able to be abducted by UFOs. You will be warned & marked before you are abducted. 👽 In the end, you will be fully healed and transported to another point on the map. pic.twitter.com/F99SrJKPWa — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 25, 2021

Since these are called the Foreshadowing quests, it’s not weird to wonder what exactly they are foreshadowing.

The end of the season is getting closer by the day and this looks like it could shed some light on what’s coming over the horizon.

Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR notes that soon you’ll be able to be abducted by aliens, which doesn’t sound like a pleasant experience at all. However, Fortnite aliens seem like they’ll a bit differently as these UFOs will fully heal you and drop you off at a different part of the map.

It’s tough to know exactly how they’ll work without seeing them, but it definitely sounds like something we have never seen in Fortnite before. Perhaps we have to repair these telescopes so we can keep an eye on these alien visitors before they arrive.

We’ve seen extraterrestrial life in Fortnite before, so that’s nothing new, but having spaceships invade the island will definitely be a major change. All of this is just leaks and speculation for the time being, but there’s definitely indications that it won’t remain that way for long.

Whether that means we have to wait until the start of Season 7 or not remains to be seen, but it does appear that aliens will be showing up sooner rather than later. Keep an eye on the skies.

