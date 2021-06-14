2 More Rick and Morty Skins Could Come to Fortnite

Players know by now that Epic Games can collaborate with just about any brand under the sun in Fortnite, but it was still surprising to see Rick Sanchez show up in the Battle Pass.

For those out of the loop, Rick is one of the main characters from the hit Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty and now he’s a member of Fortnite.

He comes with his traditional design, but there’s also a “toxic” skin that covers him with green goo. Morty has representation as a pickaxe and there’s also the spaceship from the show that makes an appearance as a glider.

Fans of the show are definitely pleased with the amount of effort put into these skins, and it’s possible that even more of them could be on the way.

More Rick and Morty Skins?

We might get Mr. Nimbus & Morty's Sister from Rick & Morty Season 5 as skins this season, the props at the top are in the underground complex and they are references of the Rick & Morty Season 5 Trailer! Thanks to @LawyFN & @ColorCoral27 for telling me about this! pic.twitter.com/QjrkBxHt3E — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 12, 2021

While it’s not exactly a leak, Fortnite leaker HYPEX points out that Mr. Nimbus and Summer could arrive as skins in the future.

The reasoning behind this is that there are props in the underground complex that hint at this being a possibility. We’ve seen teases like this in Fortnite before, notably with the Ghostbusters car that stuck around long after the skins left the Item Shop.





Play



OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim This is no mirage. 10 new episodes of Rick and Morty begin June 20 on Adult Swim. Song: Sabotage by Beastie Boys SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of… 2021-05-23T05:12:46Z

Rick and Morty’s next season begins on June 20, so the crossover does have interesting timing.

Perhaps we could be getting these new skins very fast, or it could just be a red herring. This does mean that if they release, it’ll be through the Item Shop since more skins won’t be in the Battle Pass.

There are many routes Epic could go as characters like Mr. Meeseeks would fit right in with Fortnite. The alien invasion theme fits Rick and Morty perfectly, so this crossover does make a lot of sense.

When Could it Happen?

As noted, this could coincide with the launch of the new season, but that might undercut Rick being in the Battle Pass.

He’s the tier 100 skin, so there are a lot of players who aren’t even close to unlocking him. We do know Epic likes to get a lot out of their collabs, so this likely won’t be the last time we see Rick and Morty skins.

Jerry, Summer and Beth would all make excellent additions to the game, but Morty seems unlikely to get his own skin with the main factors being his height and the fact he’s already a pickaxe.

We’re sure the developers could surprise us and these special props could very well end up being teases. If all of this is meant to tie into the start of a new season, we’ll be finding out very soon whether or not more skins are on the way.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to continue working towards unlocking Rick and the rest of the Season 7 Battle Pass skins. With the new Battle Star system, things can be unlocked out of order, so it’s a cool and fun change of pace.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Cosmic Chests Were Originally So Much More