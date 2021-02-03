Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 Epic & Legendary Quests Leaked

A new week of Fortnite means we have new quests to complete, so you better make sure you’re all caught up on the ones from the previous week!

New to Season 5 is the fact that most of the questlines we’ve seen so far require you to do the previous ones first, which means that some of these upcoming ones might not show up for you.

You still have until the end of the season to do the quests, so it’s not like you’re strapped for time, but you don’t want to fall too far behind because getting caught up can be a hassle if you’re doing weeks at a time.

With all that said, let’s take a look at what’s on the agenda for Week 10 in terms of both the Epic and Legendary quests.

Fortnite Week 10 Epic Quests

Thanks to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, who has been leaking all of the weekly quests all season, we get a look at what’s going on with Week 10.

The Epic quests don’t appear to be all that difficult to complete this week, meaning we’ll pretty much just be able to play Fortnite as we normally would and earn some XP along the way.

Here’s the full list of all of the Week 10 Epic quests:

Use food consumables (0/3)

Eliminations with Common Weapons (0/1)

Go for a swim at Lazy Lake (0/1)

Dance near Pleasant Park (0/1)

Deal Melee Damage (0/300)

Upgrade weapons (0/3)

Eliminate IO Guards (0/5)

For some reason, Epic wants us to keep on interacting with the IO Guards, so there’s a challenge involving them yet again, but it shouldn’t be too hard to take out five of them since they spawn in a stack of three.

Let’s now take a look at the upcoming Legendary quest.

Week 10 Legendary Quest

Unlike the Epic quests, the Legendary one will only stick around for a week, so if you’re trying to get that boon of XP, you’ll need to prioritize it.

Luckily, it doesn’t look like this quest will be very difficult to complete as all it consists of is destroying furniture.

Destroy sofas, beds or chairs (0/20/40/60/80/100)

Pretty much any building you come across will have this stuff inside, so this could honestly be done in just a day if you actually put your mind to it.

At the very least, you’ll have a week to complete these once the new quests go live on February 4.

