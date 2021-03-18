Where to Find Bunker Chests in Fortnite Season 6

The start of a new season is always the best time for Epic Games to introduce new things to Fortnite and that’s just what they’ve done with Season 6.

On top of the regular chests that you’ll see in their typical spots, you also have the change of finding these rarer and better chests. As the rarity might suggest, these are much better than your average chest, so you’ll want to grab these when you can.

The Bunker Chests can be found all across the map, but they do have certain areas where they spawn, so if you’re on the hunt for one, you’ll need to check specific spots for them.

Thanks to the team at Fortnite.gg, we already have an idea of where to look so you don’t have to worry about wandering around not knowing where to find them.

Here’s where to track down the Bunker Chests.

Bunker Chest Locations

One thing to remember about these chests is they do have a random spawn, so it’s not like you’ll be able to land on one consistently.

The only thing this map will be pointing out to you is where you can find these chests spawning. It’s not a game-breaker if you don’t get one as all you’ll be getting out of these over regular chests is higher tier loot.

Then again, looting an already crafted weapon versus somebody stuck using a Makeshift gun at the beginning of the game will always be a bonus as you can get an edge over your enemy.

As you probably know by now, the weapon pool is largely changed from the previous season, so getting a good gun is that much more important.

Another big thing to note is the majority of these spawns are outside of POIs, so you might find yourself landing in the middle of nowhere and coming away with nothing if you’re gambling. It’s risky and it could pay off quite well, but it’s something to be aware of.

New Loot, Who Dis?

The loot is so different from last season that there’s going to be an adjustment period. For starters, the Pump Shotgun is back in the game after being absent for a season.

Of course, the biggest change comes with snipers being removed from the game entirely, which came as a shock to many players as that has always been considered a staple of Fortnite.

In their place, we now have bows and those are a lot stronger than you’d think. It helps that you can upgrade them to whatever you’d like, so if you want to dish out some fire damage, you can do so.

There’s a lot of tinkering to be done this season, so make sure you give it all a try and see what fits your playstyle the best. For now, we’re rocking the Primal Shotgun until it lets us down. So far, it’s a fun a gun to use.

