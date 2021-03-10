First Fortnite Season 6 Screenshot Leaked by Xbox

It seems like there are always bets on who will end up leaking the new Fortnite season first and it looks like Xbox has taken home the dubious prize.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like a lot was given away with this image other than a first look at what appears to be the new art scene for the upcoming Season 6.

In the image, we can see the Battle Pass floating by on top of a red, white and yellow background. There’s really not a whole lot to dive into there, but it’s a start. Let’s take a look and see if we can discover anything else.

First Season 6 Image Leaked

This image was posted on the Fortnite Xbox Group a few hours ago! It could probably show the "main color scheme" of the Season 6 teasers or just for the season in general! (Image by @iannzits. Thanks to @marcowrites for confirming this for me!) pic.twitter.com/8FtsMiVa4P — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 10, 2021

As Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR notes, this is likely just the main color scheme of the season and not much else.

We’ve seen images like this in the past and it’s usually the same as it’s just the Battle Bus over a background.

We’re less than a week away from the new season and if the leaks are already starting, then this might not be the last bit of info we see.

Perhaps we could get lucky and see a Battle Pass trailer leaked or something. At the very least, we’ll find out everything in just a matter of days. Epic will likely release some official teasers in the lead up to Season 6, so keep an eye out for that as well.

If this season is like any of the previous ones, we’ll likely be getting a short story trailer along with a Battle Pass one. We’re just days away!

What Do We Know About Season 6?

So far, we don’t know a whole lot about what to expect in Fortnite Season 6 other than us getting a live event of sorts as soon as it begins.

Instead of the massive lobbies of people watching something take place, we’ll instead have a solo experience where we get to see how things are resolved. After that, the new season will begin and we’ll see what impact having the Zero Point exposed for the entire season had.

With that said, we do have some clues about the next season and it all comes in the form of a Batman comic. In case you’re out of the loop, Batman will be crossing over with the Fortnite universe beginning in April and his comic will shed a lot of light on the world.

If you’re a fan of the lore of Fortnite, this comic is shaping up be a must read as it’ll reveal how long a day is and maybe even how people will escape the loop. Of course, this isn’t Batman’s first foray into the world, but his first time around didn’t really give us a whole lot to go on.

Batman is considered to be the world’s greatest detective, so if there’s anybody who can find out more about the world, it’s likely to be him. Through the six issues, we’ll likely be finding out more and more, so definitely keep your eye out for that.

