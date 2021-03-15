What to Expect in Fortnite v16.00: Season 6 Start & More

The start of a new Fortnite season is always an exciting time, and now that we’re on the cusp of Season 6, it’s worth taking a look at everything new that’s coming to the game.

Despite being light on the story, Season 5 introduced some cool things like Gold Bars and bounties, things that have a decent chance of returning.

Aside from returning concepts, we will likely see even more new things show up, perhaps even weapon attachments?

Sand tunneling was a big part of Season 5, even if it was vaulted for several weeks, so if the sandy center of the map sticks around, we expect this way of movement to remain as well.

Downtime for the new season begins at a different time than previous updates, so you’ll be kicked out of your games earlier than expected.

Fortnite v16.00 Downtime

During downtime, patch rollout times will vary per platform, but downtime for ALL platforms will end at the same time. With the launch of the new Season, please note that patch sizes will be larger than normal on all platforms. [2/2] — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 15, 2021

Instead of a 4 a.m. ET start time for downtime, Epic shifted it up four hours so it now begins at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT on March 15.

This doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be able to jump into the new season any earlier as Epic notes that downtime for every platform will end at the same time.

They also say the update will be larger than usual on all platforms due to the new season, but that’s not something that should be all that surprising to players.

Although we don’t have a list of patch notes to go through, we can still take a look at the laundry list of bugs being fixed with the new season.

All Bugs Being Fixed

Courtesy of the Fortnite Trello board, we know about the assortment of bugs that are being addressed, and instead of talking about them all one by one, let’s just dive right in and check out the list.

Balloons item temporarily disabled.

Unable to edit color Styles for the Phantasmic Pulse Pickaxe in the Locker.

Split Screen “Ready Up!” issue.

Inventory menu selector appearing on multiple slots.

Player portal appears as “Creative Don’t Fill.”

Pressing the default key in pre-game lobby starts the game. (Creative)

Main Player rift can sometimes show as a Seasonal Rift. (Creative)

The Val Defender doesn’t have perks when unlocked from the Valor Questline (Save the World)

While having bugs fixed is a good thing, they don’t give us much insight into what to expect at the start of the new season, but that’s what the event and story trailers are for!

What Do We Know So Far?

So excited for S6 tomorrow! Been working on this next moment of Fortnite for a longgg time. My advice: It’s best without spoilers! Don’t look at stuff until you can experience yourself. It’s worth it. Also, if you care what you’re ‘wearing’ to the finale equip before downtime! — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 15, 2021

So far, details are pretty scarce on what to expect other than the fact that Jonesy has appeared to completely switched sides.

Donald Mustard says the team has been working on this moment of Fortnite for a long time, and when he’s hyped up, you know something big is usually in the works.

Bonus info! Chapter 2 Season 6 launches with the explosive Zero Crisis Finale experience. Make sure your Cinematics Volume setting is adjusted in the Audio tab before downtime begins. pic.twitter.com/yAk20Jc3kN — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 15, 2021

Epic does want you to make sure your Cinematics Volume is adjusted accordingly as if that’s set to zero, you won’t be experiencing much of this event.

The start of Fortnite Season 6 is looking more exciting by the minute and it’ll all start in a matter of hours.

