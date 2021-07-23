Most Popular Skins, Emotes & Pickaxes of Fortnite Season 7

Each season of Fortnite comes with a plethora of new cosmetics to collect including outfits, emotes, pickaxes, and much more.

With that said, it seems very tough for cosmetics to crack into a player’s rotation as there are some tried and true options for players that have stuck around for several seasons now.

For example, the Star Wand pickaxe, a pickaxe that was bugged when it first came out, remains the most popular pickaxe in the game despite being several seasons old now. There have arguably been better options in the game to pick from, but players have largely decided to not mix things up.

Even in Season 7, we’re still seeing the same bunch of cosmetics make up most of the top 10 across any category of cosmetic, but it’s still interesting to look at. This information comes from this Google Spreadsheet that is used to compile player stats.

Let’s dive in and look at the top 10 most popular skins of the season so far.

Top 10 Skins

The top 10 shakes out just about how you think it would with the regular “no skins” coming in at the top.

From there, there are a lot of a Battle Pass skins from this season along with some staples such as Sunny and the free Ruby Shadows skin.

Here’s the full top 10:

Default skin

Sunny

Aura

Guggimon

Doctor Slone

Ruby Shadows

Joey

Kymera

Rick Sanchez

Battle Pass skins do tend to be popular for at least the season they’re out in, but they don’t hang around into the future for the most part. They usually end up being replaced by newer skins, but that’s likely something Epic is well aware of.

Top 10 Pickaxes

While your skin is the most important part of your overall look, your pickaxe is also an important part of your character.

There have been some cool pickaxes added this season, with Hammerhead Morty being one of our favorites even if it doesn’t make the top 10.

Here’s what does make the list.

Star Wand

Default Pickaxe

IO Eradicator

Harley Hitter

Kittanas

Driver

Chop Chop

Ice Breaker

The Fret Basher

Somehow, the Star Wand is the most popular pickaxe of the season so far, even more so than the default one. It’s strange to see, but that’s how the numbers have played out.

Finally, we’re going to take a look at the top 10 emotes, and that list has a lot of names you’ll recognize on it.

Top 10 Emotes

If there’s a more toxic emote than the “Laugh It Up” one, then we don’t know what it is. Perhaps unsurprisingly, that is the most used emote, but the rest of the list isn’t as bad.

Laugh It Up

Dance Moves

Lil’ Saucer

Ska-stra-terrestrial

Clean Sweep

Boogie Down

Rollie

Pull Up

Last Forever

Traversal emotes are always very cool, so it’s nice to see the “Lil’ Saucer” make the list. Yes, it’s one of the first things you unlock this season, but that doesn’t make it a bad emote.

Do any of your favorites crack the lists here?

