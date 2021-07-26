Fortnite Has Several More Crossovers in the Works: Report

While it didn’t start off that way, it seems like when the book closes on Fortnite Chapter 2, the thing players will remember the most is the sheer number of crossovers Epic was able to pull off.

Names like Master Chief, Kratos, Aloy, The Walking Dead’s Daryl and Michonne, and Snake Eyes have all come to the game over the past several seasons. What’s even crazier is those names listed are just the tip of the iceberg. There’s a decent chance that you’ve already forgotten about more of the lesser-known collaborations, which is just evidence that Epic has gone all in on them.

It’s not a surprise that even more collabs are coming, and we have confirmation that there are many, many more coming.

More Collabs Coming

Yesterday, Epic sent me a survey in my emails asking for my opinion on many characters/people/franchises. I'll just post some of the most interesting ones here! 👀 Remember that Guggimon (Season 7 BP) was also in one of these surveys before he came into the game! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4il4WJJMiL — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 25, 2021

On July 25, Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR posted a list of characters that Epic asked about in a survey. These names would all be potential options for crossovers in the game, but just because they are on the list doesn’t mean they are a slam dunk.

Things like Venom, Predator and Lara Croft have already happened, but names like Drax, Conan the Barbarian and Captain Falcon are all possibilities.

Forbes’ Paul Tassi says some of these crossovers are already in the works, but he didn’t share any more other than that.

Because of that, it’s anybody’s guess as to what’s in the works and what’s just a possibility. We do have the court document to go off so names like The Rock, Ariana Grande, Naruto and some others are likely happening at some point.

However, things like Pinky and the Brain, The Wizard of Oz, and other franchises of that nature seem a lot less likely.

While we have gotten LeBron James and Thanos this season, the crossovers have been coming at a much slower rate than they were in Seasons 4 and 5.

Who’s Next?

The thing people are hyping up is the event (which might be the Ariana Concert) that is currently set to take place on July 31st. v17.21 should release within the next few days and add the files required for this event (however they will most likely be encrypted) — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 25, 2021

The next thing people are hyping up is the expected Ariana Grande concert. Nothing has been confirmed by Epic Games as of yet, but Fortnite leaker FireMonkey says this concert is set to take place on July 31.

That would mean we’re just days away from a massive event that Epic has been able to keep under wraps for a long time. Usually the big concerts would have some of indication in-game. Travis Scott and Marshmello had stages built in the game, and there’s a chance that Tuesday’s update could start the process of that for Ariana Grande.

It’s anybody’s guess as of right now, but we’re sure that would be an extremely popular event if Epic does manage to make it happen. Grande’s one of the world’s biggest artists, and the previous concerts that Fortnite has put on have been massive spectacles.

Somehow, Travis Scott’s skin has become one of the rarest in Fortnite and it doesn’t seem like it’s ever coming back. If Ariana Grande does have a concert, she’ll almost surely come with a skin. However, this is all just a rumor for now, so keep an eye out for any news in the coming days.

