Fortnite Might Finally Reveal What’s in Secret Bunker

We’re in Week 11 of Fortnite Season 7 which means we are winding down, but there are still a bunch of quests to complete as players continue to level up their Battle Passes and beyond.

Throughout much of Chapter 2, fans have been wondering what’s inside of this strange bunker. It has been on the map for a very long time, but we’ve never gotten a glimpse into what’s actually inside of it.

At this point, it just looks like a running joke from Epic and that’s the reason they won’t reveal what’s inside of the vault.

Fast forward to the Week 11 challenges of Season 7 and we’re visiting the spot again. This could potentially hint at this spot playing a bigger role in the upcoming plot.

Let’s take a look.

What’s Inside This?

This spot can be found to the southeast of Catty Corner and it’s been there for quite some time.

Fans have long wondered what’s inside and a Week 11 quest asks players to visit the spot. Well, it actually asks players to visit SHADOW and GHOST locations, which would be this place, the Grotto and the Shark.

All of these locations can still be found on the map, but they are pretty dormant. The Grotto is definitely a shell of itself as it’s complete filled with water, so there’s not even a way to see all of stuff that’s hidden down there.

With these quests arriving so late in the season, it begs the question of why is this the case? Will this be the time this garage door opens up?

Will This Bunker Play Some Sort of Role?

In this week's challenges there's this challenge that tells you to visit 3 GHOST & SHADOW ruins which are Grotto, The Shark & The REDACTED Bunker.. Are we finally gonna see how this plays in the story next season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kiGiiQpqiF — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 27, 2021

There’s no reason at the moment to suspect this will be play a big role in the next season, but what we do know about the future is a bit interesting.

According to a variety of leaks and teasers, UFOs and aliens will be showing up in Fortnite in the near future, and that could somehow be tied to this bunker.

Since it’s been sealed for so long, there could be practically anything inside of it. Maybe the island is somehow housing aliens inside and everyone’s been doing as much as they can to keep them locked away in there.

The start of a new season usually brings a lot of map changes, so if that’s going to be opened up, that could be when it would happen.

Leaks suggest the UFOs will start showing up before the end of Season 6, so if they really are hiding away in this bunker, it’d have to be opened up sooner rather than later.

Maybe this quest could just be a way for players to reminiscence about the fun that was Chapter 2 Season 2. SHADOW and GHOST were two fun factions that let players pick sides for who to represent. Of course, this season also introduced the fan-favorite character of Midas.

Let’s see if history will repeat itself in Season 7. The end of Season 6 is near, so stay tuned for new things very soon!

