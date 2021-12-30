Epic Promises Compensation After Fortnite Server Issues

December 29 was a rough day for Fortnite fans as the game spent most of the day working out server issues, and it was eventually taken offline completely.

Server issues have been an issue for Fortnite throughout all of Winterfest, usually right at 11 a.m. ET when the new present can be opened and when the Epic Games Launcher on PC hands out a free game. Typically, the problem would just last a few minutes, but yesterday’s events led to a day-long issue.

We’re continuing to work on a fix that will bring Fortnite back online and appreciate everyone’s patience. Fortnite game servers are currently offline while we investigate a solution to stability issues, and we’ll provide another update as more info is available. pic.twitter.com/aRTnawTJgE — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

In true Epic Games fashion, they will be making up for the problem by handing out an extra present to Fortnite fans who were impacted by the issue. It sounds like even if you didn’t try to log in yesterday, you’ll still get a treat, so the only question that remains is what are we getting?

Extra Present

Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues! ❄️ We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time. pic.twitter.com/ruLmG4xHgk — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

Epic announced through the Fortnite Status Twitter account that they would be sending out a gift in the next week to everyone impacted.

They also confirm that there’s still a glitch that says you still have a present to open even if you have everything unwrapped. We definitely didn’t search around the cabin longer than usual trying to find out if that was the case.

Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that. 🎁 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

As of right now, we don’t know what Epic has in store for us with these presents, but anything is better than nothing. Of course, this was only a few hours of downtime, so we don’t expect the developers to hand out thousands of V-Bucks or anything of that nature.

We’ll just have to wait and see next week what they have cooked up for us.

Winterfest is Coming to a Close

Completing 10 Winterfest challenges will get you the Llama Back Bling and the new glider, so that’s all you have to do to finish off these cosmetics.

On January 6, Winterfest will officially come to a close, so that means you’ll need to get all of your quests done before that date comes. It’s not the end of the world if you miss out on anything, but you’ll want to at least make sure you log in to get your free presents in the Winterfest lodge. Everything can be unwrapped all at once now, so you don’t have to wait 24 hours each day to get something new.

The main draw here is the Frozen Peely skin, so fans of this big banana won’t want to miss out. As for what’s coming after Winterfest, we don’t really have a clear idea.

For starters, it does look like the snow will begin to melt off the map, but we don’t know what’s prepared after that. We’ll just have to wait and see what’s in store.

