Fortnite Embraces The Walking Dead For Weekend-Long Event

In a special Item Shop update on May 14, Epic Games brought The Walking Dead characters back to Fortnite to celebrate a weekend of zombies.

While Fortnite’s main popularity comes from the Battle Royale mode, there has been a willingness to expand into other genres.

One way Epic has been able to do this is through the Creative mode. In this mode, players are able to create just about anything imaginable. Lately, Epic has been shining a spotlight on these creations by creating matchmaking options for them.

As part of this weekend, there are three different LTMs to choose from that will allow you to go head-to-head with different types of creatures. Here’s what you can look forward to.

3 Zombie LTMs

These three LTMs are called Outbreak, Survive The City – No Parking, and Containment respectively.

Each of them is different from the last, so there’s something to try out for anybody. Here’s the description for each of them:

Outbreak

In Outbreak, Monsters have taken over the city! To survive you’ll need the right equipment. Earn gold by clearing them out and stop by the shop to upgrade your gear. Not enough gold? Look around, you can even find loot! Take on the challenge friends or alone… if you think you can handle it!

Survive the City – No Parking

Finding a parking spot is always the hardest–it’s even harder when monsters have taken over every lot in the city! Destroy them to earn gold and purchase new gear as you make your way to the drive-in zombie madhouse! Can you survive?

Containment

The horde is coming, do all you can to hold them back! You and up to three friends can fight your way through endless waves of creatures, with areas to discover through every door. Can you survive the horde?

How Long Will This Last?

This just sounds like a fun thing Epic is trying for the weekend, so once Monday rolls around we likely won’t be seeing these LTMs anymore.

Luckily, if you do like what you’ve played, you can always find them in Creative mode by entering their island codes.

Outbreak: 1234-9285-4108

Survive The City – No Parking: 1234-5939-3728

Containment: 1234-8751-3949

Of course, this will mean it’ll be a bit more difficult to find players than it would be in a mode where people can just queue up, but it’s good in a pinch.

It’ll be cool to see Epic continue to do things like this in the future because it’s a good way of showing how Epic could expand Fortnite.

We know that there is a vision by the developers to take the game beyond the popularity of the Battle Royale mode. While Save the World does exist, it does feel like Epic has put most of their eggs into the BR basket.

Leaning on the Creative mode, there are plenty of directions the devs could take the franchise, so it’ll be cool to see what the players and developers are able to cook up next.

In the meantime, we can enjoy these zombie LTMs while wearing The Walking Dead skins.

