Fortnite Tires Can Be Used to Win Fights As Well

The big news out of Fortnite’s latest update is the fact that you can change your car tires out for some new ones.

As it turns out, these tires introduced in the v16.20 patch aren’t just useful for cars, but they can actually win you a fight or two if you keep them in your inventory.

Yes, this does mean you’ll need to sacrifice a spot in your inventory to carry them, but if you can hit your shotgun shots, you’ll see how powerful this can be.

There are a variety of different ways these tires can be used, so let’s just dive right in and take a look at how you can win your upcoming fights.

Tires Are Useful

In a 30 second video from Reddit user nathan_dbs, you can get a look at four different ways the tiers can be used to turn the tide of a fight you might be losing.

Whether it’s getting into a box with ease or bouncing a player off a structure, these tires do have their uses outside of just being used for cars.

For example, the video shows that if you hit somebody in the chest with a set of tires, they’ll bounce and even take fall damage if they’re up high enough.

Alternatively, you can use them as a safety net if you’re falling down from high up as if you are on top of a set of falling tires, you’ll avoid damage yourself.

While a lot of players will be using these for their cars, it will be worth experimenting and seeing what you’re able to come up with yourself.

Of course, don’t forget to use the tires on your cars either because that’s actually what they are made for. This video just showcases some of the wacky ways you can use the tires to win fights you might otherwise be losing.

Some of the strategies might be difficult to pull off against a good player, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try new things.

Tires Are a Game-Changer

Chonkers Off-Road Tires Arrive To The Fortnite IslandBuilt for handling the toughest driving conditions, Chonkers Off-Road Tires make getting around off road easier in any vehicle. The Chonkers Off-Road Tires are the first Mod to arrive to the Fortnite Island. These tires are perfect for when you want to take the scenic route but don't want to sacrifice the smooth ride of… 2021-04-13T09:30:38Z

If you haven’t tried out Fortnite since the tires came into the game, it’s recommended you give it another look because they are pretty cool.

It was no secret that not every car performed well while driving on anything but a road, but that has changed in a big way with the tires. Now, you can equip your vehicle with a set of off-road tires that’ll allow you to traverse the grassy landscapes a lot faster.

As you can see from the Reddit video, they can also be effective on other players instead of just cars. At the end of the day, these tires are now a new way you can experience Fortnite and if you want to try out some trickshots on unsuspecting players, this is now your chance to do so.

You might not get signed to FaZe Clan in the near future, but you could still get some cool clips to show off to your friends. Try not to be on the wrong end of one!

READ NEXT: Fortnite Brie Larson Bundle Has a Surprise For Fans