Major Fortnite Bug With Trees & Building Edits Discovered

Finding bugs in Fortnite is nothing new, but this latest one found after the newest update could prove to be very costly as it could be all the difference between life and death.

As you may know by now, Fortnite is a game that has a high skill ceiling, especially when it comes to your building. That’s what helps set it apart from other battle royales because if you’re not good at building, then you’re likely not going to be going very far in this game.

That’s why when a bug pops up that affects how fast you can edit a window or something along those lines, it’s a big deal and that’s exactly what has happened following the v15.30 patch.

If you’re a longtime player, you might remember that certain objects used to block your builds from going down, but that hasn’t been a major issue for a while now. However, now it’s looking like trees are our nemesis once again and we’ll have to be very careful when we build around them.

Editing Bug Discovered

As if it wasn’t hard enough to build next to trees, a new bug doesn’t allow you to edit any of your builds if you have your gun or pickaxe out according to a video from Reddit user Toodammhigh.

Instead, you’ll need to pull out your blueprints before you can do anything. If you’re attempted to make an edit with anything else out, your character will just shake their head and not do anything.

Obviously, this is a very situational thing, but it’s definitely annoying and if you find yourself fighting in a place with a lot of trees, then it could be a big problem.

In this video, you could easily destroy the trees that are popping into your box, but if you’re in the middle of a fight, you won’t always have time to do that.

What’s the Workaround?

Well, there’s really nothing you can do about this until it’s fixed. Some players are wondering if this is something that was done on purpose, but it definitely seems like a bug since you’re still able to edit if you don’t have your weapon out.

One thing you’ll want to keep an eye on if you’re being affected by this is the official Trello board. This is where you’ll be able to keep track of the various bugs Epic is working on.

Once the developers catch wind of this, they’ll likely throw up a card there and you’ll be able to track the fix as it’s being deployed. Many players are expecting another update next week, so perhaps this issue will be ironed out by then.

In the meantime, you might want to try and avoid building by trees too much as it could very easily cost you a victory. On the other hand, if you’re going through the issues, then it’s very likely that your opponent is running into the same problem.

