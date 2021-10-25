What to Expect in Fortnite v18.30: Downtime, New Skins & More

October is bringing the Fortnite updates each week, and it looks like we’re on the cusp of the v18.30 update that will usher in the next stage of Fortnitemares.

We’ve seen the Cube Queen show up, but her master plan hasn’t been revealed just yet, but it’s only a matter of time before it happens. This will be the last update before Halloween, so it seems like we’ll be getting the final step of Fortnitemares.

This means more cards will be revealed that give us a glimpse at some spooky skins that still haven’t come to the game. Resident Evil skins sort of came out of nowhere, so hopefully Epic still has a surprise up their sleeves.

Since this is a numbered update instead of a smaller content patch, there will be some downtime that fans have to deal with.

Fortnite v18.30 Downtime

Sticking with the typical schedule for Fortnite updates, downtime kicks off at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. on October 26.

Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the downtime starts in an effort to get everybody out of the game so the patch can be implemented. Downtime will usually be around an hour, so you’ll just have to sit around and wait a bit before you can start playing again.

When downtime concludes, you’ll then have to install the update on your console, phone or PC before you can start playing. Once all that is done, you can jump into Fortnite and see all of the new stuff that was added.

A new update will also mean a bunch of bugs get fixed, so let’s take a look at all of those.

Fortnite v18.30 Bug Fixes

If you stay up to date on the Fortnite Trello board, you’ll know everything that’s being fixed well ahead of time. If you’re somebody who doesn’t pay much attention to that, then we have you covered.

Using the “Smash Attack” ability with the Sideways Scythe may result in fall damage.

Red dot indicator no longer shows on compass when enemies are firing.

Error message when trying to equip certain color combinations of Tricksy.

Trees are not appearing on Island Map. (Creative)

Players can get stuck inside the vault door in the Lab Dungeon (Save the World)

Those are the bugs that are scheduled for a fix in this update, but there are several others that are being fixed in a future update, which could mean this one or one weeks from now. Here’s a look at those:

Wolverine’s Built-in Emote not working correctly

Multi-selecting and moving building to prop pieces will cause consistent misalignment (Creative)

Campfires above lv 130 are shown as 130 (Save the World)

Healing Build Attached perk not restoring the proper amount (Save the World)

Unable to swap Hero Loadouts in the Lobby while using a controller. (Save the World)

4x Missions do not show the 4x rewards (Save the World)

Players may become invisible to other players after respawning (Save the World)

The second set of bullet points might not all get fixed in this update, but there’s a chance.

Now, let’s take a look at some of stuff leakers are expecting for fans.

What Else to Expect

CONTENT TO EXPECT IN V18.30: (Fortnitemares Week 4) – New Fortnitemares skins

– Queen Set Cosmetics

– Last set of Tarot Cards (Shadow Midas & Dusk 2.0?)

– Next Funding (Combat Shotgun VS Boogie Bomb)

– More collabs!

– "Queen" & "Merry Marauder" Toona Fish styles

– Mech Funding? — Shiina 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 25, 2021

Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR came out with a list of things to expect in the upcoming update. These things include new skins, including the Cube Queen outfit, and there will also be more collaborations.

Time is running out for more horror icons like Michael Myers to come to the game, so maybe Epic could pull some strings and make it happen.

There’s also a rumor that the mechs will be returning this season, and this could potentially be the update that makes it happen.

