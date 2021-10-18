What to Expect in Fortnite v18.30: Dune, Fortnitemares, More

Another Fortnite update is nearly here, and it’ll be bringing a series of Fortnitemares related elements into the game as we continue our approach to Halloween.

Throughout October, Epic Games is giving Fortnite weekly updates, which means there are new things for fans to look forward to the entire month. Weekly updates are a thing that used to happen all the time in Fortnite, but Chapter 2 has largely abandoned that idea.

Fortnite still feels fresh enough for many players, but it’s a far cry from how the game used to be a few years ago.

Since this is another numbered update, there will be downtime as the patch is implemented. Here’s what you need to know about that.

Fortnite v18.30 Downtime

Downtime is something that happens with every big patch, so this is nothing new for longtime players. At this time, the game will go offline and that means players will be kicked out of the game entirely.

Matchmaking is disabled a half-hour beforehand, so you won’t be able to play up until the game goes offline. The actual downtime kicks off a 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT on October 19, so it’s not during peak hours.

Usually, the downtime lasts for about an hour, and when it concludes, you’ll be able to hop right back into the game and see what the new update added. Of course, you will have to install the patch, so that can take some time depending on how big the update is and how fast your internet is.

A new update also means a plethora of bug fixes, so let’s take a look at those.

Fortnite v18.30 Bug Fixes

Thanks to the Fortnite Trello board, you can stay up to date on the issues being worked on in the game. Since we just got a big update last week, the list of fixes aren’t as long as usual, but that’s actually a good thing since it means we don’t have a ton of bugs right now.

Here’s everything being fixed.

Wolverine’s Built-in Emote not working correctly

Multi-selecting and moving building to prop pieces will cause consistent misalignment (Creative)

Trees are not appearing on Island Map. (Creative)

Campfires above lv 130 are shown as 130 (Save the World)

Healing Build Attached perk not restoring the proper amount (Save the World)

Unable to swap Hero Loadouts in the Lobby while using a controller. (Save the World)

4x Missions do not show the 4x rewards (Save the World)

Players may become invisible to other players after respawning (Save the World)

Players can get stuck inside the vault door in the Lab Dungeon (Save the World)

The majority of the changes focus on Save the World, so Battle Royale players don’t have much to look forward to, at least in terms of bug fixes.

Now, let’s get onto the big stuff.

Dune Collaboration

If you’re a fan of the Dune franchise and you’re excited to see the upcoming film, you’ll be pleased to know that Paul and Chani will be released as skins in the days to come.

Crossovers like this are nothing new, so it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see. It’s still a nice touch and we’re sure the Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet-themed designs will be a hit.

There will be some more for fans to look forward to according to ShiinaBR.

Content to expect in v18.21: (Fortnitemares Week 3) – New Fortnitemares skins

– Cube Town POI?

– The Queen reveal? (Hidden BP Skin)

– Fortnitemares Challenges (FREE REWARDS)

– New Fortune Cards

– Next Funding? (Combat Shotgun VS Boogie Bomb)

– "Horde Rush" Mode

– And even more! — Shiina 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 18, 2021

There will be a new set of cards flipped over for Fortnitemares, perhaps a new POI, and we should also be seeing the Season 8 hidden skin revealed.

We don’t have that much longer to wait to see what the new update has in store for us, so let’s hope it’s something cool!

