How to Get Webster Skin in Fortnite For Free

Get your Duos partner ready because you have another chance to unlock a Fortnite skin for free if you have the skills to back it up.

The skin in question this time around is the Webster skin and there will be a tournament that you’ll have to compete in if you want a chance to get it for free.

This isn’t the first time Epic has given players an opportunity like this, so if you’re familiar with any of those previous times, then it’s the same thing this time too.

If you’re not familiar with any of those previous tournaments, don’t worry because we have you covered.

Here’s how you can get your hands on the Webster skin free of charge in Fortnite as part of the Spring Breakout event.

Get Ready For The Spring Breakout Cup

On April 2, there will be a Duos tournament that will give you and your teammate three hours to play 10 games.

The highest points earners will unlock the outfit and its back bling free of charge. Of course, playing well is just part of the story.

Even if you do well, you’ll need to make sure you do better than the vast majority of other teams as well, which is easier said than done. Here’s where you’ll have to place in your region.

Europe

1st – 1,125th “Webster” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

NA East

1st – 575th “Webster” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

NA West

1st – 250th “Webster” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Brazil

1st – 250th “Webster” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Asia

1st – 125th “Webster” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Oceania

1st – 75th “Webster” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Middle East

1st – 100th “Webster” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Your work is certainly cut out for you as not a lot of people will be coming away with this cosmetic for free.

Of course, knowing how the format works will also be very important, so let’s take a look at that as well.

What’s the Format?

The format of this tournament will highly value placement points, but you’ll also want to make sure you get eliminations.

If you’re able to secure a decent amount of eliminations and get high placements, you’ll be in a great position to get this set of cosmetics. Here’s a look at how this format plays out:

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

Getting a win rewards you with a whopping 42 points, so that will definitely be something you should work towards with your teammate.

Of course, getting a 20 elimination game will also have a major effect on your score because getting that many elims will also give you a high placement.

Good luck out there!

