GO Fest Research, Global & Collection Challenge for 2021

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is finally rolling out across the world, and with it comes challenges for ticket holders and non-ticket holders alike.

You can complete Field Research Tasks, Global Challenge tasks, Collection Challenges and more during the fest. Here’s what you need to do.

Field Research Tasks

Field Research Tasks are available to all players during the Fest regardless of if you have a ticket or not, according to Niantic.

Catch 5 Pokemon – 10 Pokeballs

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust

Hatch an Egg – 1,000 Stardust

Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms – Pikachu

Walk 1km – 1,000 Stardust

Global Challenge Arena

During each Habitat hour, all GO Fest ticket holders can work together to complete the goal in the Global Challenge Arena. If the players complete the challenge, then they earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour. So the faster you complete it, the more time you have to enjoy the bonuses.

In addition, completing these challenges will unlock up to three Ultra Unlock bonuses where all players will get certain special events for limited times.

According to this chart, there are 32 Habitat hours around the world for GO Fest 2021. Players need to complete eight challenges for the first Ultra Unlock, 16 for the second, and 24 for the third.

Habitat hour Challenge Bonus Jungle Use 1 million Berries to help catch Pokemon +500 Catch Stardust Desert Mountain n/a +500 Pokestop Spin XP Ocean Beach Catch 130,000 Pokemon +5 Catch Candy Cave Make 120,000 Great Throws x5 XP for Nice, Great, Excellent and Curveball Throws

The bonus for the Ocean Beach habitat hour is really nice for building up Candy for rare Pokemon and the bonus for the Cave Habitat hour is great for leveling up.

Ultra Unlocks

Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time

Complete eight Global Challenges

July 23 – August 3

According to Niantic, Pokemon “from various eras will be appearing more often” during the event. They already confirmed three Pokemon appearing during the event: Porygon, Shieldon and Cranidos. They also confirmed that the Shiny versions of Shieldon and Cranidos will release during the event.

Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space

Complete 16 Global Challenges

August 6 – August 17

“Space itself will be distorted as Pokémon from various places appear!” according to Niantic.

Ultra Unlock Part 3: ???

Complete 24 Global Challenges

August 20 – August 31

Collection Challenges

Ticket holders can also partake in collection challenges every hour.

Habitat hour Pokemon Reward Jungle Snivy, Ekans, Slakoth, Panflam, Chimchar, Lotad, Croagunk, Scyther, Tangela, Aipom, Chespin 1,000 Stardust, 20 Ultra Balls and 1 Incense Desert Mountain Growlithe, Geodude, Skorupi, Aron, Cacnea, Hippopotas, Fennekin, Trapinch, Skarmory, Shieldon 1,000 Stardust, 20 Ultra Balls and 1 Incense Ocean Beach Magikarp, Wailmer, Tympole, Chinchou, Feebas, Carvanha, Tynamo, Marill, Alomomola, Swablu 1,000 Stardust, 20 Ultra Balls and 1 Incense Cave Sableye, Zubat, Roggenrola, Gligar, Joltik, Ralts, Woobat, Beldum, Galarian Stunfisk, Vanillite 1,000 Stardust, 20 Ultra Balls and 1 Incense

If you want to know about the Special Research quest for GO Fest 2021, then you can click here for our step-by-step guide.