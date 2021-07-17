GO Fest Research, Global & Collection Challenge for 2021

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is finally rolling out across the world, and with it comes challenges for ticket holders and non-ticket holders alike.
You can complete Field Research Tasks, Global Challenge tasks, Collection Challenges and more during the fest. Here’s what you need to do.
Field Research Tasks
Field Research Tasks are available to all players during the Fest regardless of if you have a ticket or not, according to Niantic.
Catch 5 Pokemon – 10 Pokeballs
Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust
Hatch an Egg – 1,000 Stardust
Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms – Pikachu
Walk 1km – 1,000 Stardust
Global Challenge Arena
During each Habitat hour, all GO Fest ticket holders can work together to complete the goal in the Global Challenge Arena. If the players complete the challenge, then they earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour. So the faster you complete it, the more time you have to enjoy the bonuses.
In addition, completing these challenges will unlock up to three Ultra Unlock bonuses where all players will get certain special events for limited times.
According to this chart, there are 32 Habitat hours around the world for GO Fest 2021. Players need to complete eight challenges for the first Ultra Unlock, 16 for the second, and 24 for the third.
|Habitat hour
|Challenge
|Bonus
|Jungle
|Use 1 million Berries to help catch Pokemon
|+500 Catch Stardust
|Desert Mountain
|n/a
|+500 Pokestop Spin XP
|Ocean Beach
|Catch 130,000 Pokemon
|+5 Catch Candy
|Cave
|Make 120,000 Great Throws
|x5 XP for Nice, Great, Excellent and Curveball Throws
The bonus for the Ocean Beach habitat hour is really nice for building up Candy for rare Pokemon and the bonus for the Cave Habitat hour is great for leveling up.
Ultra Unlocks
Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time
Complete eight Global Challenges
July 23 – August 3
According to Niantic, Pokemon “from various eras will be appearing more often” during the event. They already confirmed three Pokemon appearing during the event: Porygon, Shieldon and Cranidos. They also confirmed that the Shiny versions of Shieldon and Cranidos will release during the event.
Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space
Complete 16 Global Challenges
August 6 – August 17
“Space itself will be distorted as Pokémon from various places appear!” according to Niantic.
Ultra Unlock Part 3: ???
Complete 24 Global Challenges
August 20 – August 31
Collection Challenges
Ticket holders can also partake in collection challenges every hour.
|Habitat hour
|Pokemon
|Reward
|Jungle
|Snivy, Ekans, Slakoth, Panflam, Chimchar, Lotad, Croagunk, Scyther, Tangela, Aipom, Chespin
|1,000 Stardust, 20 Ultra Balls and 1 Incense
|Desert Mountain
|Growlithe, Geodude, Skorupi, Aron, Cacnea, Hippopotas, Fennekin, Trapinch, Skarmory, Shieldon
|1,000 Stardust, 20 Ultra Balls and 1 Incense
|Ocean Beach
|Magikarp, Wailmer, Tympole, Chinchou, Feebas, Carvanha, Tynamo, Marill, Alomomola, Swablu
|1,000 Stardust, 20 Ultra Balls and 1 Incense
|Cave
|Sableye, Zubat, Roggenrola, Gligar, Joltik, Ralts, Woobat, Beldum, Galarian Stunfisk, Vanillite
|1,000 Stardust, 20 Ultra Balls and 1 Incense
If you want to know about the Special Research quest for GO Fest 2021, then you can click here for our step-by-step guide.