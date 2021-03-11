Note: This guide is based on an early access demo provided by Capcom. We will update this guide once the full game is released.

With less than a month before launch, Capcom is releasing a second demo of Monster Hunter Rise this time featuring a quest where players face off against the flagship monster, Magnamalo.

The quest where you fight it is listed in the demo as an advanced quest, and they really mean it. You really need to be an experienced hunter to take on Magnamalo. But if you need a hand, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s some tips on how to beat Magnamalo in Monster Hunter Rise.

Thanks to ArekkzGaming and the other hunters fighting Magnamalo on the official demo livestream for hints and tips. ArekkzGaming did his own tips video that you can watch below.

The first tip is that you definitely need a full set of hunters in this mission, so select the multiplayer mode from the main menu of the demo and hope that you can find a lobby of players (or you can create your own and invite friends).

For the demo, players have only have 15 minutes to complete the quest. Magnamalo is located at the very top of the map so it takes a long time to run up to it, which eats at that 15 minutes.

Make sure to collect as many Spiribirds to boost your stats as you run through the forest. They tend to be located in the more densely forested areas and on top of cliffs.

Especially make sure to pick up an additional Wirebug in the environment because actions using Wirebugs are critical to winning the fight. One can be found in the first big field north of the camp.

Magnamalo attacks with very little breathing room in between each attack, but most of its attacks have very big and obvious tells so you can learn pretty easily when and how it’s going to move. It’s a very similar fight to Zinogre or even Nergigante, the flagship monster of Monster Hunter World.

What makes Magnamalo truly difficult is the purple orbs of hellfire it shoots. It often shoots these out of its tail three at a time, and they land on the ground and explode. It also shoots out clouds of hellfire from its body similar to Teostra’s blight-inducing clouds in Monster Hunter World. Also be careful of the attack where it stands on its hind legs and explodes orbs nearby.

Magnamalo can also use the hellfire to power itself up. Keep an eye on its arms. If they’re glowing purple, then it’s powered up.

The worst thing about the purple orbs is that they cause a debuff called Hellfireblight. According to Capcom Community Manager Socks (aka SocksyBear), who appeared on the official livestream for the demo, Hellfireblight is similar to Blastblight in that once you get it you have a set amount of time before you explode and get damaged.

According to ArekkzGaming, you can shake off Hellfireblight by dodge rolling a couple of times just like with Blastblight, but you can also use the Wirebug to dash and leave the hellfire behind (this doesn’t work with Silkbind moves). This leftover hellfire then functions as a landmine that can topple over other monsters. According to ArekkzGaming, the first time Magnamalo runs into this leftover hellfire, it topples over. Try to anticipate Magnamalo charging forward while you have hellfire around you and then use the Wirebug to dodge out of the way while Magnamalo collides with the leftover hellfire.

Traps are very effective against Magnamalo. Despite being as strong as an Elder Dragon, Magnamalo can still be trapped by things like the ever useful Pitfall trap as well as the Endemic Life you find throughout the map.

Make sure to also take advantage of the Wyvern Riding mechanic to temporarily take control of Magnamalo and make it run into walls to damage it and knock it down. First you need to get it into a mountable state by doing things like Wirebug jumping attacks, using silkbind moves, Endemic Life traps, and having another monster attack Magnamalo. You can lure monsters with a Wailnard, a pheasant that can be picked up in the environment and used like an item. If Magnamalo attacks another monster and puts it in a mountable state, you can mount that monster and use it to attack Magnamalo and get it in a mountable state.

Magnamalo is really tough, so don’t feel bad if you can’t beat it during the demo. If you get the full game, you can grind for better gear and take it on again. You might even get more time to face it.

