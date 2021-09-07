NBA 2K22: Everything You Need to Know About the City and Neighborhood

The long-awaited and barely seen NBA 2K22 releases on September 10, and we’re finally hearing about the most-played mode in the game.

It has been a less-than-ideal reveal for 2K this year, which puts even more pressure on The City and the Neighborhood portions of MyCareer to deliver.

As usual, the MyCareer journey looks to be packed with features and innovative concepts. It’s a big reason the NBA 2K brand has grown into one of the most popular in gaming.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s in store.

Next-Gen NBA 2K22 MyCareer – The City

Per a press release provided by 2K, the following information highlights what’s new in The City in NBA 2K22:

New City Quests will be solo ventures for players to experiment with their careers off the court, from becoming a fashion mogul to a rap icon; An increased population will make The City feel as if it’s teeming with life, featuring new NPCs to fully bring the world around you together; Ability to upgrade your crib – such as a penthouse with a zipline to take you directly to specific courts – as a player’s home plays a part in MyCAREER as a location where coaches and friends will give players new quests; Explore new buildings added to The City, including a matchmaking building and Club 2K, where players can access music from some of the hottest labels that drop with every Season; Rewards include new ways to get around The City, such as Go-Karts and Inline Skates, new emotes, intros and outros, animations, customized name plates and more.

Transportation is one of the biggest new pieces to The City. There were skateboards and bicycles in NBA 2K21, but 2K is upping the ante with Go-Karts and a zipline.

On Monday, 2K released an image that showed the brands now available for your avatar to wear in the virtual city.

Clothing brands coming to 2K22 💧 What clothes are you gonna rock on #2KDay and beyond? Only 4 days away 👀 pic.twitter.com/AWLNTP6MPf — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2021

While it would be great to share a ton of screenshots with you from the mode, nothing is available to show at this time–at least nothing official.

As information comes through, it will be added to this post. You can see all of the details here.

The Neighborhood in NBA 2K22

The aforementioned press release briefly talks about the Neighborhood for Gen-4 systems, which also includes PC. It states:

“The Neighborhood is also returning for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC players. This year, set sail aboard the “Cancha del Mar”; from the lobby to the top deck, each level of the ship is designed to offer various hoops activities. Additionally, Seasons will offer exciting new Excursions that take place in tropical and recognizable locales, with every Season providing fresh content, new rewards, and unique events for engagement. ”

We haven’t seen ANY aspect of the Neighborhood, and many are hoping the map isn’t identical to last year’s neighborhood, only it’s on a cruise ship. From what I’ve gathered, that won’t be the case but with so little information available, 2K has left much of this to the consumer’s imagination.

Again, NBA 2K22 releases on September 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC.

