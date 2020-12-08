Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto Announced

Niantic announced a new virtual ticketed event called Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto to celebrate Pokemon GO‘s fifth anniversary and Pokemon’s 25th anniversary.

Just like with Pokemon GO Fest 2020, players will have to purchase tickets in the in-game shop to access the event on a specific time and day while being able to play anywhere. The tickets are available now, in fact.

The event takes place on February 20, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto lets players catch all 150 Kanto-region Pokemon in the wild, raids and research tasks. Every single one of them have a chance to be shiny, even ones that haven’t had shiny versions available in the game yet (here’s a current shiny Pokemon list). Plus, you’ll earn more Candy for catching Kanto Pokemon.

Ticket holders will also get a Special Research quest. After they complete that, they can complete a second quest to get a Shiny Mew! This will mark the second time since Meltan that a Mythical Pokemon receives a shiny version.

The game will challenge you to collect all 150 Pokemon by February 27, 2020 at midnight PST for different rewards.

Certain Pokemon caught or evolved during the event will learn exclusive moves. Here’s the list:

Venusaur – Frenzy Plant

Charizard – Blast Burn

Blastoise – Hydro Cannon

Articuno – Hurricane

Zapdos – Thunder Shock

Mewtwo – Psystrike

There’s another big twist. There’s a Red and a Green version of the tickets, giving players a choice between two slightly different experiences of the same event like they would choose between Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green on the Game Boy. The versions have their own exclusive Pokemon that are attracted by Incense during the event. There are also certain Pokemon that have a higher chance of being shiny depending on the version you pick. You’ll choose which version you want as you get closer to the event date.

Here are the Pokemon exclusive to each version:

Red:

Incense: Ekans, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, Scyther, Electabuzz

Higher Shiny Rate: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Ekans, Pikachu, Nidoran (female), Oddish, Diglett, Mankey, Growlithe, Ponyta, Shellder, Drowzee, Krabby, Hitmonlee, Lickitung, Scyther, Electabuzz, Eevee, kabuto, Dratini Green:

Incense: Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth, Bellsprout, Magmar, Pinsir

Higher Shiny Rate: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran (male), Vulpix, Meowth, Psyduck, Bellsprout, Geodude, Exeggcute, Hitmonchan, Koffing, Tangela, Horsea, Magmar, Pinsir, Eevee, Omanyte, Dratini

If you choose not to buy a ticket, you can still participate in the event. Only some Kanto Pokemon will be available in the wild and in raids, but you can still fight Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres and Mewtwo in Legendary raids as well as event-exclusive Timed Research. Trade range will also be increased to 40 km.

If you purchase a ticket to Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto early, you’ll also receive tickets for the Special Research quests for Community Day in January and April 2021.

It’s easy to see why Niantic is pushing another virtual ticketed event, and it’s not just to prevent the spread of COVID. While Pokemon GO Fest 2019 brought 60,000 people to Chicago according to our article, millions of players participated in Pokemon GO Fest 2020 according to Niantic.