10 Summoners War: Lost Centuria Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Summoners War: Sky Arena has become a mobile gaming staple since its launch. Gamers far and wide have flocked to the monster-collecting RPG and helped it thrive to this day.

Now the creative minds behind that signature mobile gaming experience are doing something brand new with the Summoners War IP. Welcome to Summoners War: Lost Centuria, a real-time strategy RPG that brings back all of your favorite beasties for even more intense battles. You’ll need to become accustomed to putting together properly leveled monster teams, developing on-the-fly strategies, making good use of Skill Stones & Rune sets, and linking up with a proper alliance. Thankfully, the developers behind Summoners War: Lost Centuria linked up with us to present you with a long list of legit game-winning advice.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Summoners War: Lost Centuria:

1. Start Dueling Right Away

• Our advice? Jump right in! Lost Centuria is a different game in comparison to Sky Arena. It’s all about real-time PvP, no grinds, and short play sessions. Don’t be afraid to put together a team right away and starting battling The beauty is in learning from each match and improving your deck on the fly.

2. Know When to Use Counters

• Timing is key in Lost Centuria. Waiting to move after your opponent results in a counter, and if you time it just right, you can end up negating damage, effects, and effectively turning the tide of battle in a single moment.

3. Know When to NOT Use Counters

• Just as much as a well-timed counter could win you the game, a poor one could lose it for you. Be patient and don’t jump the gun just because your opponent used a skill. Wait to see what it is. For example, you don’t want to pop a cleanse before an opponent applies debuffs.

4. Join an Alliance

• Joining an alliance allows you to immediately request extra cards from fellow members and spend Alliance Coins in the Alliance Shop. As a benefit, you can help members of your alliance by donating some of the extra cards that you don’t need in exchange for alliance coins. And the opposite is true, too – if you need help leveling a card, put up a request.

5. Send Your Monsters on Missions

• You can send your monsters to collect rewards for you. But good news, your Monsters are excellent at being in more than one place at once – even when they’re sent out, they can still be used on your team in duels. Missions have weaknesses just like other Monsters, and you can filter your monsters to fit the pre-requisites at the top.

6. Utilize the Attribute System

• Monsters can possess one of five properties (Fire, Water, Wind, Light, or Dark) and they have Elemental advantages and disadvantages. Using the correct attribute of a Monster against another is crucial, allowing you to do more damage, avoid glancing hits, and easily apply debuffs when needed. For example, Wind monsters might glance on a Fire Monster, but Fire has the upper hand against a Wind Monster.

7. Choose Your Tank Carefully

• The #1 spot will always be the focus of the enemy team right from the start. You want a sturdy monster who can last for a long time and bear the brunt of the first couple seconds into the match. Look for monsters with high HP, Defense, and skills that mitigate damage.

8. Experiment With Different Teams

• Lost Centuria makes it easy to learn from your victories and losses. It also makes it very easy to change your team in between matches.

9. Start Crafting and Leveling Runes Early

• Runes are a very good way to give your monsters boosted stats. Depending on the type of rune, when all three of the same runes are equipped, it will give a specific set effect such as (15-percent HP boost, 15-percent Attack boost, etc.). You can obtain these runes by crafting them in the Territory -> Craft Building. If you have notifications on, the game will let you know when your runes are done cooking. This can help keep you prompt when creating your runes daily and ensures you won’t miss a beat.

10. Do Wanted Missions for Mana

• Completing your wanted missions every day can help you receive Mana Stones faster, plus you’ll get your hands on even more Crystals and Glory Medals.

