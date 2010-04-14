Jason High Released From UFC Contract

For welterweight Jason High (9-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC), his time in the UFC was short lived.

High was released from the organization after just one fight, a unanimous decision loss to Charlie Brenneman at March’s “UFC Fight Night 21: Florian vs. Gomi.”

High broke the news on his Twitter account Wednesday.

“Received my UFC walking papers today,” High wrote. “One door closes another opens. … You know how the saying goes.”

High owns quality career wins over fighters such as James Giboo, Kevin Burns and Andre Galvao. However, he’s now dropped back-to-back fights to Brenneman and Marius Zaromskis at DREAM.10.