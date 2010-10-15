Cantwell Out Of UFC 120 With Knee Injury

Former WEC light heavyweight champion Steve Cantwell’s struggles with injury in the UFC have continued, as he has been forced out of his UFC 120 fight just one day prior to the event.

“Fighters Only” was the first to report news of the injury earlier today. Cantwell told MMAjunkie.com that the injury occurred during a training session Thursday night.

Due to the lack of time to find a replacement, Cantwell’s opponent, Stanislav Nedkov, will also not be fighting on the card. Both fighters will receive their “show” money due to the situation, and it is rumored that the match up will find its way onto a card in the near future.

The year of 2010 has been extraordinarily unkind to Cantwell, as this seems just another bump in a long, difficult road plagued with injuries. He was scheduled to fight at UFC 108 back in January, but was not medically cleared. This fight was supposed to mark his return to the Octagon after beginning 1-2 in the UFC after a successful stint in the WEC.