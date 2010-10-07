Diaz vs. Kim Slated For UFC 125 This January

A welterweight showdown between Nate Diaz and Dong Hyun Kim is likely for UFC 125 this January.

MMAJunkie.com learned of the match up from sources close to the negotiations earlier today.

Diaz, the winner of season five of “The Ultimate Fighter”, has been on a roll since making the leap up to welterweight after a rather unimpressive stint at lightweight. In his past two outings, Diaz has earned stoppage victories, including a technical knockout over Rory Markham and a submission over Marcus Davis.

Kim, like Diaz, has also been dominant in his past two outings, taking home back-to-back unanimous decisions over T.J. Grant and “Ultimate Fighter” winner Amir Sadollah. Kim brings with him to the Octagon an undefeated record of 13-0-1.

UFC 125 is set for New Year’s Day at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card is expected to be headlined by a lightweight title fight between champion Frankie Edgar and top contender Gray Maynard. Former heavyweight top contender Shane Carwin is also rumored to be on the card.