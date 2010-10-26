Major Announcement Coming From Dana White This Thursday

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced today that president Dana White will be making a major announcement this Thursday, October 28. White will be addressing the media at 1:00 p.m. ET to deliver the news.

There is no word as to what the announcement is, as the promotion has not hinted at anything as of this point in time.

The last time the promotion came out with a major announcement, Dana White revealed that the UFC would be opening offices in Toronto and that Tom Wright would lead the charge in Canada. However, no rumors have surfaced about another office opening. Thus, the announcement is currently a bit of a mystery.

