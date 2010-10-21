THQ And Zuffa Agree On Extension Through 2018

Gaming giant THQ, Inc. and Zuffa, LLC have extended their exclusive agreement through 2018.

THQ, Inc. announced the extension earlier today.

The deal allows THQ to continue building upon the gaming enterprise of the UFC with annual releases of the highly popular “UFC Undisputed” video game series, which features the top fighters in the promotion, including the likes of Brock Lesnar, Forrest Griffin, and Anderson Silva.

“We’re very excited to extend our relationship with Zuffa and the Ultimate Fighting Championship,” stated Executive Vice President, Core Games, THQ Danny Bilson. “Working closely together with Dana White and the incredible team at UFC, we plan to continue delivering outstanding interactive UFC experiences to gamers around the world in all new ways, including social, mobile, and brand extensions.”

The UFC hooked up with THQ for their first MMA video game in years with “UFC Undisputed 2009”, which featured former light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin on the cover. The highly successful game was followed by this year’s version, “UFC Undisputed 2010”, which featured improved controls and a better Octagon experience.

“THQ has delivered quality demanded by UFC and its fans with the first two Undisputed games and we are about to broaden the the UFC brand experience among gaming fans through social and mobile apps,” stated the promotion’s president, Dana White. “We are impressed by the passion that THQ brings to making great games and we look forward to working together to create even greater gaming experiences for our fans in the future.”