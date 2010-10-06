UFC 124 Official For December 11 In Montreal

UFC 124 is official for December 11 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre will meet his rival Josh Koscheck.

Officials from the promotion announced the news earlier today.

“I love this fight,” UFC President Dana White said in the official press release. “GSP is one of the best pound-for pound fighters in the world and Josh Koscheck is not the same fighter Georges fought last time. There is no doubt that this is a title fight between the two best 170-pounders in the worl. Koscheck told the people of Montreal he’s going to walk into Georges’ hometown and take the title. This fight is going to blow the roof off the Bell Centre.”

The match up comes as now surprise, since the two welterweights elected to coach opposite one another on the latest season of “The Ultimate Fighter“. However, it is not the first time the two have met.

Prior to his champion status, St. Pierre met Koscheck at UFC 74 in Las Vegas, Nevada over three years ago. The Canadian superstar took home the victory with a unanimous decision after three rounds of action.

However, Koscheck battled back, winning six of eight fights, which includes the three-fight tear he has been on most recently. The winning streak consists of a technical knockout victory over fellow two-time welterweight top contender Frank Trigg, a submission victory over Anthony Johnson, and a unanimous decision win over Paul Daley, which took place at the Bell Centre.

“I’m excited about the fight,” said Koscheck. “It’s a big rematch for me and in life you don’t get second chances that often, so I plan on taking advantage of this second chance. I am training every aspect of the game and can’t wait to go fight in December and bring that belt back to the States. I will put on a show like I always do.”

St. Pierre looks at this fight differently. The champion views it as an opportunity to silence Koscheck after the many things he has said about him prior to, during, and after the filming of “The Ultimate Fighter 12“.

“I’m so happy that I get to fight Josh Koscheck in front of my home crowd,” said St. Pierre. “He was very disrespectful during the filming of “The Ultimate Fighter” and I didn’t say a word. Now on December 11, I get to answer back with my fists. Last time I fought in Montreal, it was so loud the Octagon was shaking. I know the crowd will be even louder for this fight.”

The main event is the lone bout to have been made official by the UFC as of this date. However, a lightweight contest between submission specialists Dustin Hazelett and Mark Bocek is expected to make the card, as is a welterweight tilt between Thiago Alves and John Howard.

Tickets for the December event go on sale to the general public on Saturday, October 16 at 10 a.m. ET. The prices range from $75 to $600. However, to get early access to the tickets, “UFC Fight Club” members will be given the opportunity two days prior, on Thursday, October 14, while UFC newsletter subscribers can purchase them that Friday.