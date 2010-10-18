UFC 125: Resolution Official For New Year’s Day

“UFC 125: Resolution” is official for January 1 with a title fight between Frankie Edgar and Gray Maynard, along with a heavyweight clash between Shane Carwin and Roy Neslon.

The promotion announced the news earlier today.

The lightweight championship will serve as the main event of the card, featuring Edgar’s second title defense, which comes against the lone man to defeat him in his career. In the heavyweight bout, Carwin and Nelson look to rebound after disappointing losses and leap into title contention to kick off 2011.

Alongside the title bout and heavyweight tilt, four other fights have been announced. In a lightweight fixture, Clay Guida and Takanori Gomi will face off, while light heavyweight strikers Thiago Silva and Brandon Vera.

In the other two announced bouts, fan favorite 185-pounders Brian Stann and Chris Leben will step into the Octagon opposite one another. Lastly, Nate Diaz and Dong Hyun Kim will fight for the next step up the welterweight ladder.

The event is set for the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will kick off the start of the New Year for the promotion. The preliminary match ups are yet to be announced for the event, but bouts will likely be made official within the upcoming weeks.