Forrest Griffin Hosts Q&A Session On December 3

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin will be hosting the latest UFC Q&A session this Friday before the official weigh-ins for “The Ultimate Fighter 12 Finale“.

The session is scheduled to take place at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 3 at 5 p.m. ET. The weigh-ins will follow shortly after. Both events are free to the public.

Griffin has been out of action in the Octagon since UFC November of 2009 when he picked up a split-decision victory over Tito Ortiz in the main event of UFC 106. The victory was a successful rebound from a two-fight losing streak which included knockout losses to Anderson Silva and Rashad Evans at UFC 101 and UFC 92, respectively.

The original “Ultimate Fighter” winner was originally scheduled to return at UFC 114 against Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, but an injury has pushed his return back to UFC 124 against Rich Franklin.