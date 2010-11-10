Free UFC Fights Airing All Week On Spike TV

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced that Spike TV will be airing free fights all week long leading up to this Saturday’s event, “UFC 122: Marquardt vs. Okami“.

To kick things off, the newest episode of “The Ultimate Fighter” is set for tomorrow night, as Team Koscheck looks to slow the role of Team GSP. Throughout the rest of the week, Spike will be airing some of the best fights the UFC 122 competitors have competed in.

Also, following the merger of the UFC and WEC, World Extreme Cagefighting is down to its second to last event this Thursday, when Urijah Faber and Takeya Mizugaki will battle to the next tier of the 135lbs division. The card will not be broadcast on Spike TV, however, as Versus will be airing the fights live.

All of this week’s action on Spike TV and Versus lead up to the tape-delayed UFC 122, which will air on Spike TV live and free later the same day as the event. The card features a middleweight bout between Yushin Okami and Nate Marquardt. The winner has been guaranteed a title shot against the UFC 126 winner between Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort.