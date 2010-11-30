UFC 126: Jake Ellenberger Meets Carlos Eduardo Rocha

A welterweight tilt between Jake Ellenberger and Carlos Eduardo Rocha is in the works for UFC 126 this February.

MMAjunkie.com first reported news of the match up earlier today.

Ellenberger was originally expected the meet contender Jon Fitch in his next bout. However, Fitch was instead matched up against B.J. Penn at UFC 127 in Australia. Ellenberger is three fights into his UFC career, having defeated John Howard and Mike Pyle by technical knockout most recently, while he debuted against Carlos Condit, losing a decision to the former WEC champion.

Meanwhile, Rocha debuted with the promotion at UFC 122 against Kris McCray, walking away with a submission victory. The win extended his undefeated record to 9-0, and eight of them have come via first round stoppage. He has yet to let a fight go to the judges’ scorecards.

UFC 126 is set for Las Vegas, Nevada on February 5 and features a middleweight title bout between champion Anderson Silva and top contender Vitor Belfort. Also on the card, light heavyweights Forrest Griffin and Rich Franklin are set to face off on the pay-per-view card.