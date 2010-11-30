UFC Offers Action All Weekend In Las Vegas For Fans

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has a week full of action for fans in the Las Vegas area.

To kick things off on Friday, former light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin will host a Q&A session, which is free and open to the public. Immediately following the session, fighters set to compete at “The Ultimate Fighter 12 Finale” will hit the scales for the official weigh-ins, which is also free to anyone who would like to attend at the Palms Casino Resort.

Later that night, UFC President Dana White is set to host the TJ Lavin and Ty Pinney Benefit at the Vanity Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Proceeds for the event go to the recovery funds for injured BMX bikers TJ Lavin, Ty Pinney, and friends.

Then, the following day, the promotion will be putting on a warehouse sale from 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. PT, and merchandise can be purchased at 35% to 65% off. Later that evening, fighters head to the cage for “The Ultimate Fighter 12 Finale”, featuring the finalists from the latest season of the reality series, as well as a light heavyweight match up between Stephan Bonnar and Igor Pokrajac.

The full schedule can be found below:

Q&A with Forrest Griffin: December 3, 2:00 p.m. PT at the Palms Casino Resort

“The Ultimate Fighter 12 Finale” Official Weigh-Ins: December 3, 4:00 p.m. PT at the Palms Casino Resort

TJ Lavin and Ty Pinney Benefit Hosted by Dana White: December 3, 10:30 p.m. PT at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

UFC Warehouse Sale: December 4, 9 a.m to 7 p.m. PT at the Palace Station parking lot

“The Ultimate Fighter 12 Finale”: December 4, 3:20 p.m. PT at The Pearl at the Palms Casino Resort