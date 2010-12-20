UFC 127 Ticket Sellout Ties Record

“UFC 127: Penn vs. Fitch” may be two months away, but Australian fans wasted little time getting their hands on tickets for the February event.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship revealed today that tickets for UFC 127 sold out in just 30 minutes, tying the record set by UFC 115 earlier this year, an event which featured light heavyweights Chuck Liddell and Rich Franklin in front of an electric Canadian crowd.

“We’re ecstatic,” said UFC executive Marshall Zelaznik in today’s official press release. “Tickets sold out literally as quickly as the Ticketek website and phone lines would allow, and that’s despite us working with our partners at Acer to add an extra 600 seats to the in-arena configuration we had at UFC 110.”

The UFC first traveled to Australia last February for UFC 110, which featured a heavyweight tilt between Cain Velasquez, who since went on to earn the heavyweight title, and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira. The event set several records for both the promotion and the venue, Acer Arena.

“UFC 127: Penn vs. Fitch” is set for the same venue as UFC110, Acer Arena in Sydney, Australia, on February 27 and features a main event between welterweight contenders Jon Fitch and B.J. Penn. Also on the card, lightweights George Sotiropoulos and Dennis Siver are set to face off, as are middleweights Michael Bisping and Jorge Rivera.