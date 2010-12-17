UFC Potentially Headed To Kentucky This March

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is looking for Louisville, Kentucky to play host for the upcoming “UFC on Versus 3” this March.

Sources have told MMAjunkie.com today that the KFC Yum! Center and Freedom Hall are the two front-runners to host the event.

The event would serve as the UFC’s first trip to Kentucky in the history of the promotion. Both venues hold around 20,000 attendees, while Freedom Hall, home of the University of Louisville’s basketball team, is the slightly smaller venue.

“UFC on Versus 3” is expected to take place on March 3, and a welterweight tilt between Martin Kampmann and Diego Sanchez is currently rumored to serve as the evening’s main event. A heavyweight bout between former champion Frank Mir and the fast-rising Brendan Schaub is also likely to happen on the main card, which will be televised live on Versus. Two middleweight bouts are also set for the card, as Maiquel Falcao returns against Alessio Sakara, while C.B. Dolloway and Mark Munoz will also be competing.